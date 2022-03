California Walnuts Launches Global "Power of 3" Campaign to Address Importance of Omega-3 Consumption

Power of 3

Just one handful of walnuts every day can help support overall health

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2022 – The California Walnut Commission announced today the third annual “Power of 3” global marketing campaign to increase awareness about the benefits of omega-3s and to highlight how walnuts are an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA (alpha-linolenic acid). Walnuts are easily accessible, versatile in their use in meals and snacks, and a delicious way for consumers to meet the recommended daily intake of plant-based omega-3 ALA (1.6 g/day for men and 1.1 g/day for women).1Based on a study by Middle East Journal of Applied Sciences, It was found that male participants show a lack in knowledge in the sources of omega-3 compared to female participants as well as the wide range of diseases that omega-3 can prevent. Therefore, it could be concluded that there is a deficiency in awareness towards omega-3 in UAE. Walnuts are the only tree nut to contain a significant amount of plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5g/oz), which research indicates may play a role in heart health, brain health and healthy aging.2,3,4 There are three forms of omega-3s, including EPA and DHA commonly found in marine sources such as fish and algae, and ALA, an essential plant-based fatty acid that can be found in food sources including walnuts, flax and chia seeds. Research continues to uncover the unique benefits of ALA, separate and apart from the more widely known benefits of marine sources.The campaign makes it easy for consumers around the globe to include a handful of walnuts in their daily meals and snacks. During March, the global campaign will run simultaneously in multiple continents and will feature retail promotions, advertising, plant-forward recipes, videos and more – so consumers can easily create multi-cultural dining experiences right at home.“We have seen incredible success with the Power of 3 campaign over the past two years and are thrilled to bring it back for 2022,” shares Pam Graviet, Sr. Marketing Director, International for the California Walnut Commission. “With more people adopting a plant-forward way of eating, it has been a great way to share how walnuts can help individuals achieve their personal goals. It’s always exciting to see how consumers share their personal experiences with California walnuts.”Consumers can show how they are doing more for their health, a handful of walnuts at a time, by sharing on social using the hashtag: #SharethePowerof3. For more information about plant-based omega-3 ALA and California walnuts along with delicious recipe inspiration, please visit walnuts.org/power-of-3.The Science behind Plant-Based Omega-3 ALA:ALA and Heart HealthA study from Advances in Nutrition found that ALA may help improve heart health just as we have seen in studies focused on EPA and DHA.3 The literature review provided evidence showing the potentially beneficial role ALA may have in primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease, including stroke and heart attack. According to a clinical trial published in The Journal of Nutrition, eating a diet rich in omega-3 ALA, from foods like walnuts, may help to lower the risk of heart disease through anti-inflammatory effects.5 Given the current promising data, there is a need for well-controlled clinical trials to clarify the effects of ALA on risk for cardiovascular disease and to determine the recommended amount of ALA to consume for heart health benefits.ALA and Brain HealthA review study from Progress in Lipid Research assessed the tissue levels of omega-3 DHA formed from ALA.6 They reported several important findings. The first was that ALA leads to the synthesis of EPA in some cases, and in particular, may contribute to DHA levels in the brain. Evidence from a variety of studies suggests dietary ALA may be able to fulfill the human requirement for DHA in the body when higher levels of ALA (at least 1.2g) are consumed. Assessing the synthesis of EPA and DHA from ALA in humans is limited to blood level measurements. The takeaway from this study is that through its conversion process, ALA may play a role in maintaining DHA levels in important tissues such as the brain. More research is needed to fully understand the effect of this process in the body.ALA and Healthy AgingA study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2020) looked at regular consumption of foods rich in marine or plant-based omega-3s and risk of death among individuals who have suffered a heart attack.7 In addition, research from one of the largest clinical trials looking at the benefits of a Mediterranean diet suggested older Spanish individuals (ages 55-80) with a high cardiac risk who supplemented a high fish diet with dietary ALA saw a reduced risk of all-cause mortality.8 Specifically, study participants who consumed at least 0.7% of their daily calorie intake from ALA had a 28% reduced risk of all-cause mortality.About the California Walnut CommissionThe California Walnut Commission, established in 1987, is funded by mandatory assessments of the growers. The Commission is an agency of the State of California that works in concurrence with the Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The CWC is mainly involved in health research and export market development activities. For more industry information, health research and recipe ideas, visit www.walnuts.org