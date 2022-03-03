TOP 5 Biohacking Influencers, Jean Fallacara Ranked Second with Cyborggainz
Hype Auditor's TOP 10 for Biohacking Influencers, Jean Fallacara Ranked Second with his account Cyborggainz
Upgrading physical performance is just not enough; mental performance is as important too”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyborgmedia LLC, is pleased to announce that Jean Fallacara has been ranked in the top 10 Biohacking Influencers by Hype Auditor
@Cyborggainz on Instagram with more than 280,000 active Followers is the page for Jean where he uses his knowledge of neuroplasticity, science, biohacking, and cognitive functions to explain his audience how to incorporate functional neuroscience into sports and fitness in order to redefine workouts and enhance the performance of body and brain.
“Life is all about pushing forward, trying the hardest, and not giving up. It’s time to focus science on physical wellbeing by a biohacking approach to fitness” Jean Fallacara
Biohacks, performance, body clock, cell aging, and human optimization by using brain, body, nature, neuroplasticity, and science this is what the Instagram page is all about.
There’s a driving force behind everybody; we just have to learn how to tap into it to our benefit. All we need to do is use the power of neuroscience, sleep, nature, nutrition, and willpower to achieve that which seems unachievable and too far-fetched.
- About Jean Fallacara
Biohacker, Disruptor - Master of Chaos, Risk & Figuring it out- Jean is a Serial entrepreneur, Scientist, Author, Athlete and Public Speaker.
Already ranked
-Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2021 by LA WEEKLY,
-Top 10 Motivational Influencers Canada 2020-21
-Top 10 Athletes Instagram Influencers In Montreal 2020.
Author of the Book “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.” Jean is also Owner of Biohacker’s Update Magazine, world’s first magazine about Biohacking and Human Optimization. www.biohackersmagazine.com
He recently accepted a position as Managing Director at inTEST Corporation [NYSE: INTT], in 2021 after his group Z-Sciences was acquired.
- About Hype Auditor
Hype Auditor is an AI-powered Instagram account authenticity checking platform.
The platform team is laser-focused on providing a reliable service to help brands to check Instagram Influencers accounts for their followship accounts validity. It uses Artificial Intelligence algorithms to vet out fake accounts.
The platform has a record of detecting 95.5% of all fraud activities known. This tool helps to know influencers with a real audience and engaged followers and also track the growth of any account and the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.
