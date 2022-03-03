Submit Release
Nada Announces New Dallas Headquarters

Fast-growing real estate technology company, Nada announces its new Dallas Headquarters, setting down roots in the growing proptech markets of northern Texas.

We are proud to be a Dallas-based company and committed to growing our entrepreneurial community through jobs and ongoing innovation.”
— John Green , CEO of Nada
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-growing real estate technology company, Nada announces its new Dallas Headquarters, setting down roots in the growing proptech markets of northern Texas. The Nada team upgrades from a 1,600 sq. ft. startup location to a 4,230 sq. ft. buildout in the Design District of Dallas. With the expanded footprint the company is looking to grow headcount and provide job growth opportunities.

Job Growth Opportunities
Nada directly employs or contracts over 50 individuals in the Dallas area. The company has committed to growing into a headcount of 80, predominantly in customer service, software development and sales roles. Most positions will be full time offering full benefits, including healthcare. Positions also offer unique corporate perks like participation in the Nada Cityfund opportunities which offer fractional homeownership investments. Some opportunities will also support remote work as Nada supports a safe and flexible workspace.

“The Dallas area has a rich history of producing and attracting top talent in both the real estate and finance fields,” said Sundance Brennan, VP of Sales for Nada. “This is the perfect location to start a hybrid proptech/fintech company.”

Dallas Community
Nada has roots in the Dallas area, emerging from the Capital Factory Ventures DFW ecosystem for startups as a rising star. Being centrally located means that the national presence will be supported with a call-center working and available in all U.S. time zones. This enables the company to give back locally by providing employment and growth as many traditional real estate companies and lenders are planning layoffs and downsizing. The new location of 1315 Manufacturing St, Dallas TX 75207 is in the heart of the Design District which is a vibrant upscale live-work-play community. Local builders converted the interior to an industrial-chic colorful showroom worthy of the location.

About Nada
Nada is unlocking the $23 trillion home equity market for retail investors and homeowners. Its platform makes it possible for any investor to buy & sell fractions of a top city’s real estate market and for homeowners to unlock home equity on a debit card. Fractionalizing homeownership and leveling the playing field for retail investors with the first banking and investing platform built for real estate. Nada is backed by Capital Factory Ventures, Insight Capital, VM Ventures, and The University of Texas at Austin.

Poorvi Mody
www.nada.co
media@nada.co

