Statement on the State of the Union Address

(Washington, DC) Today, following President Biden’s first State of the Union address, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the following statement:

“Tonight, President Biden presented the nation with a united, fortified, and clear path forward – a path where the United States is a global leader in standing up for democracy and the values that are at the core of our social fabric as Americans. Under President Biden, our nation has confronted incredible challenges. We’ve experienced tremendous loss and have had to endure sacrifices that we never imagined we’d confront. But through historic investment, determined leadership, and a collective courage, our nation has continued our path to recovery and an even brighter future.

“We still have a lot of work to do and much to accomplish. But President Biden reminded us that our best days lie ahead. As proud Washingtonians, we know that to be true. Over the past two years, we have witnessed the resilience of our city and the strength of our people. And as Mayor of my hometown, I couldn’t be prouder of how we’ve come back stronger than ever.

“This coming year, I will continue to work with the Biden-Harris Administration, Congress, and regional leaders on the priorities we know will help give all DC residents a fair shot, including becoming the 51st state.”

