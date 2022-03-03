Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,489 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Statement on CDC Director Visit to Washington University

Following Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky’s visit to Washington University this morning, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement:

“Today, the CDC Director visited Washington University in St. Louis to talk public health. Missing from her roundtable discussion was an apology – an apology to the parents and children of Missouri that were forced to mask all day in school based on her flawed guidance, an apology for the CDC’s complete politicization of public health guidance and data, an apology for the damage that was done to education and for the exponential increase in detrimental mental health impacts. We’ve said all along that the science and data show that masks are ineffective and that they cause lasting, negative impacts on our society’s youngest. From the beginning, CDC has completely ignored and disregarded that science and data. Now that it’s politically convenient, the CDC is changing their tune and changing their guidance, but the damage has already been done. My Office will continue to follow the science and data, and will keep fighting to unmask our children. Meanwhile, Missouri’s children and their parents will wait with bated breath for that well-deserved apology from the CDC Director.”

###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Statement on CDC Director Visit to Washington University

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.