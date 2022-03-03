Imbue Botanicals, LLC Lowers Wholesale Prices Across the Board on Imbue CBD Products
Imbue Botanicals, LLC Has Lowered Wholesale Prices on All Imbue CBD Products!PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, wants to remind its independent pharmacy and specialty retail customers that it recently reduced both wholesale and retail prices on all its CBD products.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp for both people and pets, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD topicals and beauty products and CBD gummies.
“We actually lowered our pricing across the board a few months ago,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “But now as the focus for independent pharmacies is shifting away from vaccines and boosters to generating front end revenue, we thought it was an opportune time to remind everyone. With increased manufacturing efficiency and lower cost due to raw material supply, we’ve been able to dramatically reduce pricing on all our products by as much as 20% or more! While we lowered pricing, the quality and margins of our products remains unchanged. Just lower pricing to help our wholesale customers be as competitive as possible in the market. We know all our retail customers will be pleased with our new pricing, helping them stay healthy in 2022 for a LOT less”
Imbue is available from select retailers and pharmacies, and online at www.imbueCBD.com or for more information on Imbue Wholesale Programs and Educational Materials visit www.imbuerx.com .
ABOUT Imbue:
Imbue offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves and specialty products. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value. Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets.
