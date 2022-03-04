Get Rid of Weeds with CobraHead Weeding Tools

The CobraHead Weeder is an outstanding weed puller, digging tool, and planting tool. The CobraHead Long Handle Weeder makes it easy to pull weeds while standing up. Photo by Tracy Walsh. Noel Valdes, founder of CobraHead, with a Broadfork Garden Tool.

A weeding tool is an absolute necessity for every gardener or homeowner. Made-in-America CobraHead tools help to keep weeds out of lawns and gardens.

CAMBRIDGE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every gardener and homeowner knows that weeds happen. These unwanted plants seem to grow everywhere there is bare or cultivated soil.

“Weeds start to sprout in spring even before vegetable gardens and flower beds are planted,” said Noel Valdes, president of CobraHead, the company that makes CobraHead weeders and cultivators. “The simple act of digging in the soil combined with spring rainfall can give weed seeds a chance to grow. And most plants that we call ‘weeds’ are very aggressive growers.”

Valdes knows all about weeds because he has been a dedicated organic gardener his entire life. He was digging in his garden with an old-fashioned five-tined cultivator hoe when he first got the idea for what would become the original CobraHead Weeder.

Before power tillers were invented, hand tools such as the five-tined cultivator hoe were widely used for digging and cultivating garden soil. When one of the steel tines of his cultivator came loose and fell off, he picked up the tine and began digging in the dirt with the single blade. The antique design of the blade, which resembled a tractor tine, did a much better job of cutting through the soil than modern weed pullers.

Valdes experimented with different handle designs and ultimately inserted the blade into a wooden hammer handle. He continued to use the tool and make improvements, which ultimately led him to create a company and introduce a new weeding tool.

The CobraHead Weeder and Cultivator

The original CobraHead Weeder and Cultivator was introduced in 2001. The digging blade was an improved version of a cultivating tine. (Yes, the shape of the blade does resemble a cobra head.) The ergonomic handle was a 21st century creation fashioned from recycled plastic with post-consumer recycled wood fibers to give it extra strength.

Gardeners loved the made-in-America CobraHead Weeder for its indestructible digging tine. They also loved the feel of the handle, which was injection-molded around the tempered steel blade so the blade would never come loose.

Gardeners who used the CobraHead Weeder loved it as weeder, a digging, and a planting tool. Soon, the CobraHead Weeder was being endorsed by Master Gardeners, horticulturists and garden writers in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

A Long Handle Weeding Tool

Soon after the introduction of the original CobraHead Weeder, the company began developing a long-handled CobraHead tool.

“The long handle tool came about after older gardeners who saw our first tool at trade shows told us, ‘That looks great, but I need it on a long handle,’” said Valdes.

Noel soon realized that simply putting the CobraHead blade on a hoe handle was not going to produce an effective tool. After extensive testing, they decided to position the blade perpendicular to the handle. The result was a unique tool that worked for gardeners of all ages. It also provided superior digging power over similar narrow-bladed tools.

A traditional wooden handle was created for the long handle tool. A locking collar connects the blade to the handle, so users can replace the blade should it break. The collar also gives the tool enough heft to make it effective in tough soils. It doesn't just bounce off hard clay—it cuts into it.

“Older gardeners and those who have trouble getting down on their hands and knees are quite happy with our long handle tool,” said Valdes. “The tool is also popular with small scale farmers, landscapers and of course the gardeners who make up most of our customer base.”

Today, the CobraHead Long Handle Weeder and Cultivator Tool comes in three handle lengths made of American White Ash. This enables gardeners of all heights to select perfect length.

A Mini Weeder for Small Spaces

For digging out weeds in smaller spaces, the company introduced the CobraHead “mini” Weeder and Cultivator. This smaller tool is patterned after the larger CobraHead Weeder, but it is just 8.75 inches long and weighs just 5 ounces.

The CobraHead "mini" garden weeder gets in the tightest areas with surprising precision, and it's perfect for lifting out smaller tap-rooted weeds intact. Its sharp, narrow blade rips up tough soil, and its small size makes it perfect for container gardening and herb growing. This tool even fits in a pocket, so you can always have the CobraHead "mini" with you whenever you are in the yard or garden.

The “mini” weeder is built to the same toughness specifications as the original CobraHead. It has a tempered steel blade and a nearly unbreakable composite plastic handle that is comfortable in almost any hand (including a child’s). CobraHead tools are built to last and can be counted on for years of service.

A Broadfork Garden Tool

The largest tool in the CobraHead family is the Broadfork Garden Tool. A broadfork is a traditional tool for small-scale farming and gardening. This tool is often used in the “no-till” approach to soil preparation.

The broadfork lifts and aerates the soil without shredding it. (A motorized tiller is notorious for shredding soil, thereby killing worms and beneficial mycorrhizal fungi communities in the soil.) Broadforks are also excellent for heavy duty weeding, and they can be used to harvest root crops.

The CobraHead Broadfork is made in Cambridge, Wisconsin. The design of this tool is a joint effort between Noel Valdes of CobraHead and Craig Carpenter of Structures Co. The fork uses a traditional European broadfork design but with a unique tine mounting system. The tines are mounted through the cross bar instead of being welded to the outside of the crossbar.

Although this broadfork looks large, it weighs just 14 pounds. The ash handles are comfortable to use, and the round steel tines do a great job of lifting the soil.

All of these CobraHead tools are available from CobraHead.com.