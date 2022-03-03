Air Quality permits under review for March 3

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Black Hawk County Cedar Falls Municipal Electric Utility—2 Utility Parkway, Cedar Falls. The application was submitted to operate their existing electric services facility. The public comment period ends April 2.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Cerro Gordo County Lehigh Cement Company—700 25th St. N.W., Mason City. Project No. 22-018, Add alternative fuels, update NESHAP requirements. Public comment period ends April 4.

Louisa County MidAmerican Energy Company – Louisa Station—8602 172nd St., Muscatine. Project No. 21-442. This company is an electricity generating utility. The permit modification is for the boiler. This project adds another chemical to the approved list for mercury control, and modifies the requirements to evaluate future mercury control chemicals. The public comment period ends April 4. A public hearing may be held if requested prior to March 18.

Pottawattamie County Griffin Pipe Products Company dba U.S. Pipe—2601 9th Ave., Council Bluffs. Project No. 21-438. U.S. Pipe has decommissioned all the equipment formerly operating at the Council Bluffs site and it has requested the rescission of Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) permit numbers 10-A-270-P1 (EP-2A) and 10-A-271-P (EP-3). The 60-day public comment period ends May 1. Public hearing requests need to be submitted by April 1.

Pottawattamie County MidAmerican Energy Company – Walter Scott Jr. Energy Center—7215 Navajo St., Council Bluffs. Project No. 22-002. This company is an electricity generating utility. The permit modification is for the boiler. This project adds another chemical to the approved list for mercury control, and modifies the requirements to evaluate future mercury control chemicals. The public comment period ends April 4. A public hearing may be held if requested prior to March 18.

Story County Iowa State University – Power Plant—220 Power Plant Bldg., Ames. Project No. 21-294. Iowa State University – Power Plant supplies all the heating, cooling and electrical needs for the main campus. Iowa State University proposed to convert two coal fired boilers to burn natural gas. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for March 30 from 9 to 11 am. To register for the public hearing use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZwsdOivqjIiHtw6CT5ilHIEr7ZE- FWSfb5s. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting virtually or by phone. Public comment period ends March 30.

Woodbury County MidAmerican Energy Company—George Neal South Station—2761 Port Neal Circle, Salix. Project No. 22-003. This company is an electricity generating utility. The permit modification is for the boiler. This project adds another chemical to the approved list for mercury control, and modifies the requirements to evaluate future mercury control chemicals. The permit language allowing the use of a temporary selective non-catalytic control (SNCR) was also removed, since the boiler now has a permanent SNCR control. The public comment period ends April 4. A public hearing may be held if requested prior to March 18.

Woodbury County MidAmerican Energy Company – George Neal North Station—1151 260th St., Sergeant Bluff. Project No. 22-004. This company is an electricity generating utility. The permit modification is for the boiler. This project adds another chemical to the approved list for mercury control, and modifies the requirements to evaluate future mercury control chemicals. The public comment period ends April 4. A public hearing may be held if requested prior to March 18.