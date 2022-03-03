DNR enforcement actions for March 3

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Crawford County Nick and Ray Ohl Cease the illegal disposal and burning of solid waste; comply with Iowa law governing solid waste disposal in the future; maintain disposal records for any future demolition and disposal of structures and provide copies upon request; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Washington County Reschly Metals, Inc.; Terry Reschly Cease the illegal burning of solid waste; cease the collection and demanufacturing of discarded appliances unless and until an appliance demanufacturing permit is obtained; comply with the requirements of the facility’s stormwater pollution prevention plan; and pay a $5,950.00 administrative penalty.