$8.8 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in February With Another $1.1 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $15.1 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $8.8 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during February, highlighted by one Lotto jackpot-winning ticket worth $1,435,430. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $1.1 million, and scratch-off players claimed nearly $15.1 million in cash prizes during February.

Draw-style daily game prizes for February included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,439,210, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $2,522,800, and Pick 5 prizes totaling $357,850.

There was also one Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prize worth $150,000, one Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prize worth $100,000 and 27 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $2,700. In addition, there were nine Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $4,500 and 38 Mega Millions match-3 + MB prizes totaling $7,600.

In addition to the Lotto jackpot prize, 58 players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $58,746, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $1,742,935. Another player won an Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $421,488, which brought the game’s total monthly winnings to $593,793 with an additional $104,793 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

“More than 26,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $397,545 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $533,710 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 13,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $116,934 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $166,144 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in February were $8,751,878. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets. “We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s new instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $1,099,720 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current games, prizes, and winnings can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $15,076,047 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during February, players also claimed $2,563,678 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

All Lottery regional offices as well as its headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge have reopened to the public without the requirement of an appointment. Masks are optional for all visitors entering Lottery buildings. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 56.63% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2021. Approximately 33.2% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.67% compensation, and 4.53% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.