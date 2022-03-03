Senator Justin Brown’s Legislation Expands Castle Doctrine Protections

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, has filed legislation to provide additional protection to Missourians who defend themselves or others from death or injury. Senate Bill 1229 expands Missouri’s existing stand-your-ground law to include land immediately surrounding a person’s home.

“There’s a long-standing understanding that a man’s home is his castle, and he has a right to defend it,” Sen. Brown said. “My legislation simply expands the perimeter of where that protection lies. Just because someone is on the sidewalk, they should not be able to threaten you or your family. ”

Also known as the “Castle Doctrine,” Missouri’s stand-your-ground law allows a person to use deadly force if they believe such force is necessary to prevent death or serious physical injury. Additionally, a person may use deadly force against a person who unlawfully enters or attempts to enter a dwelling, residence, vehicle or private property lawfully occupied by the person. Senator Brown’s legislation clarifies “dwelling” to include land immediately surrounding a house, residence or dwelling.

