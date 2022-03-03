Jackson and Mechanic streets railroad bridge project begins March 14 in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Jackson, Mechanic, Van Buren, and Detroit streets in Jackson to allow crews to safely replace century-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets. The project also includes replacing the railroad grade crossing at Blackstone Street at a later date.
County: Jackson
Roads/streets: Jackson Street Mechanic Street Van Buren Street Detroit Street
Closest city: Jackson
Start date: 7 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022
Completion date: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
Traffic restrictions: Local streets will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the posted detours.
Safety benefit: Replacing these bridges will ensure smooth and safe railroad operations, maintaining this vital part of the state's economy.
Closing streets during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for work crews and motorists.