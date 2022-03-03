Jackson and Mechanic streets railroad bridge project begins March 14 in Jackson

Contact:

Agency:

Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Jackson, Mechanic, Van Buren, and Detroit streets in Jackson to allow crews to safely replace century-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets. The project also includes replacing the railroad grade crossing at Blackstone Street at a later date.

County: Jackson

Roads/streets: Jackson Street Mechanic Street Van Buren Street Detroit Street

Closest city: Jackson

Start date: 7 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022

Completion date: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Local streets will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the posted detours.

Safety benefit: Replacing these bridges will ensure smooth and safe railroad operations, maintaining this vital part of the state's economy.

Closing streets during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for work crews and motorists.