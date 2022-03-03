Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,473 in the last 365 days.

Jackson and Mechanic streets railroad bridge project begins March 14 in Jackson

Contact: Michael Frezell, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-281-6519 Agency: Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Jackson, Mechanic, Van Buren, and Detroit streets in Jackson to allow crews to safely replace century-old railroad bridges over Jackson and Mechanic streets. The project also includes replacing the railroad grade crossing at Blackstone Street at a later date. 

County: Jackson

Roads/streets: Jackson Street Mechanic Street Van Buren Street Detroit Street

Closest city: Jackson

Start date: 7 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022

Completion date: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Local streets will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the posted detours.

Safety benefit: Replacing these bridges will ensure smooth and safe railroad operations, maintaining this vital part of the state's economy.

Closing streets during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for work crews and motorists.

You just read:

Jackson and Mechanic streets railroad bridge project begins March 14 in Jackson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.