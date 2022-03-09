Vince Imhoff, Top Defense Attorney Speaks Against San Francisco Police Rape DNA Testing

Vince Imhoff, Famed Criminal Attorney

"If sexual assault victims have their DNA used against them in another venue, they will not come forward and announce their assault," from Imhoff & Associates

Then rapists will remain walking our streets and prey on our loved ones.” — Leading criminal defense attorney Vince Imhoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vince Imhoff, a criminal defense lawyer, can't afford a legal system that accepts immoral and overreaching policing tactics. As San Francisco police used DNA from a woman's rape exam to link her to a crime, Vince Imhoff, a well-known criminal defense attorney, has strong feelings about the matter and believes that serious steps must be taken to ensure that this never happens again.

"We cannot afford to have a judicial system that overlooks unscrupulous and overreaching policing tactics!" states Imhoff.

Previous arguments by Imhoff (Imhoff & Associates, PC) include Best Criminal Defense Partners with LAPD Stopping "Hunch Stops" Right Away. Previous arguments by Imhoff, "You cannot have a policy that makes every person of color or minority in specific communities a criminal."

Imhoff spoke on Legal Shield's Renown Legal Services Show with knowledge.

Vince Imhoff was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, and lived In Warrenville, Illinois from 1966 to 1990. He is a licensed attorney In Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. Imhoff graduated from Lewis University with a bachelor's degree in political science and a law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. Mr. Imhoff worked as a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997 after getting his law degree. After that, he went into solitary practice.

Imhoff & Associates, PC, was created in 2003 by Vince Imhoff. He joined the Cochran Firm's Criminal Defense Department as Managing Director in 2005. Following Mr. Cochran's death, however, Imhoff departed the Cochran Firm to form Imhoff and Associates, PC. He also served as the trial team's assistant coach at Loyola University Chicago's School of Law.