AMC Global adds new executive vice president to its leadership team
Custom market research firm hires Miriam Konz to help design and manage client research projects
As AMC Global continues to rapidly grow, we know it is critical to have seasoned, creative team leaders to guide us in offering innovative approaches to client projects.”BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has hired market research veteran Miriam Konz as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Innovation. In this role, she will head up an additional client services team to support expansion of the company and project capacity.
“As AMC Global continues to rapidly grow, we know it is critical to have seasoned, creative team leaders to guide us in offering innovative approaches to client projects,” said Ken Roshkoff, CEO at AMC Global. “Miriam’s wealth of market research experience in key verticals, coupled with her overall strategic research knowledge and expertise, will be of great value to our clients and our internal teams.”
As EVP of Corporate Strategy and Innovation, Miriam Konz will apply her deep experience in quantitative marketing research and analysis across many diverse industries including B2B, telecommunications, financial services, information technology, consumer packaged goods and pharmaceuticals. Throughout her career, she has been involved in strategic studies with an emphasis on product development, market segmentation, product line extensions, pricing and new product/concept testing. Konz has conducted in-depth research around the world in geographies from the United States and Europe all the way to Asia, Egypt and South America. She will use these skills extensively in her new role, creating innovative market research solutions for AMC Global clients.
Prior to joining the AMC Global team, she served as Managing Director of the U.S. offices of Kadence International, where she partnered with Fortune 500 companies to feed the marketing and product development processes. She has also served in leadership roles at other market research companies such as in4mation insights, TNS (now Kantar), Knowledge Networks (now GfK), Stratford Associates and CLT Research Associates. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and Marketing from the University of Rhode Island.
“I am thrilled to be working with Miriam at AMC Global,” said Lea Ben-Akiva, Executive Vice President of Growth and Innovation. “I feel confident that she will take our clients’ projects to the next level, especially supporting our B2B market research projects and expanding our footprint in the Boston area as well.”
AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com
