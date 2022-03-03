Offender Walks Away from Los Angeles Area Reentry Program

SANTA FE SPRINGS.—California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Stacy Dimico, an offender who walked away from the Santa Fe Springs Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Dimico was last seen walking away from the facility located on Bloomfield Avenue just after 9 p.m. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were contacted and dispatched to locate and apprehend Dimico. Notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.

Dimico, 52, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. She was received by CDCR in July 2003 from Los Angeles County with a 21-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm, and received an additional two years in 2012 for possession of a controlled substance. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve navy blue sweatshirt, black shorts, and white shoes. Dimico had been at the CCTRP since June 2021, and was scheduled to release from custody in November 2023.

Anyone who sees Dimico or has any knowledge of her whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The CCTRP allows eligible offenders to serve the end of their sentence in the community, and provides a range of rehabilitative services that assist with employment, education, housing, family reunification, and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

###

Contact: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov.