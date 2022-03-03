INSHUR Expands Partnership with Cloud-Native Five Sigma to Its UK Claims Operations
By virtue of its successful deployment in the US, INSHUR selects Five Sigma’s SaaS-based solution to build its in-house UK claims operationsTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five Sigma, an emerging leader in cloud-native Claims Management Solutions (CMS), today announced that INSHUR has chosen Five Sigma’s CMS for its UK in-house claims operations. INSHUR is a leading global Insurtech firm in the embedded insurance space that has made a name for itself by providing an innovative, data-driven approach that sets a new benchmark for the development and distribution of commercial insurance products. This new implementation will allow INSHUR to extend that same quality, speed, and convenience to its UK claims process.
“After an extensive evaluation of vendors, we selected Five Sigma as we truly feel that their similar insurtech DNA and agile SaaS capabilities fully complement the digital-first claims infrastructure that we are looking to achieve,” says Marc Mercer, INSHUR’s Head of Claims. “At INSHUR, we are committed to making insurance fair and easy for our policyholders – and bringing claims management in-house is central to this mission. We are confident that Five Sigma’s API-driven, highly configurable claims management solution will allow us to get up and running quickly and support us in the long term to expand into new lines of business.”
This is not the first time the two like-minded companies have partnered. In 2020, INSHUR chose Five Sigma to build its US claims operations in-house from the ground up, to deliver a first-class digital experience for its customers in the US.
Five Sigma’s flexible SaaS solution and open APIs is enabling INSHUR to:
- Manage claims processes more cost-effectively, efficiently, and accurately;
- Comply with UK regulations and integrate with SIRA fraud prevention
- Easily access claims data for increased insights, clearer reporting, and better-informed decision-making, and
- Provide an enhanced customer experience
“The two companies share the same vision of bringing innovative technology to the insurance sector, powered by rich data. We’re humbled by INSHUR’s vote of confidence in our claims capabilities and their choice to join us on our journey to build a smarter and simpler claims management solution, which will reinvent the way claims are managed,” stated Oded Barak, Co-founder and CEO of Five Sigma. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank INSHUR for their continued trust in Five Sigma and look forward to our continued collaboration.”
About INSHUR
INSHUR is on a mission to make insurance fair and easy. Founded in 2016 to modernize the commercial insurance sector, INSHUR is now one of the fastest growing, embedded insurtech companies in the industry. The company's next-generation, data-led platform enables rideshare and delivery drivers to obtain quotes and receive coverage in mere minutes. The company’s international presence and product availability continues to expand throughout Europe and the United States. The 150+ team operates from offices in New York, Brighton (UK) and Amsterdam. For more information visit: https://inshur.com/
About Five Sigma
Five Sigma is a cloud-native, data-driven Claims Management Solution (CMS) with embedded AI/ML capabilities to allow simple and smart claims processing for the insurance industry. Five Sigma simplifies claims management by adding automated claims processing workflows and using data modeling and AI to provide smart recommendations – improving adjusters’ decision-making and reducing errors. Leading insurance carriers, Insurtech, TPAs and Self-Insured companies use Five Sigma's CMS to modernize their claims operations, reduce claims leakage, enhance compliance, and improve their customer experience. For more information visit: https://www.fivesigmalabs.com/
