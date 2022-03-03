HPIL Holding (HPIL) Updates Shareholders
EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) would like to update the OTC pink status, which is that we have been told that we will receive a short response from their review to some questions they have today and the company will respond immediately to those questions.
“We have truly overcome so many hurdles, due to the past history of HPIL and I now can say we are about to cross the line to solid footing on all fronts with HPIL and continue the exceptional growth that has been ongoing no matter the issues at hand with the OTC”, said Stephen Brown CEO.
The Company is also completing its 10Q year end and will be filing within the allotted time, due this month.
HPIL Company next conference call will be on May 19th, 2022 said Stephen Brown CEO.
Conference call link: https://www.hpilholding.ca/
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.
For more information: info@hpilholding.ca
www.hpilholding.ca
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
