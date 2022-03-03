Route 358 Closed in Mercer County

​Route 358 is closed to through traffic from the Interstate 79 interchange in New Vernon Township to in the intersection with Route 62 in the Borough of Sandy Lake due to a tractor trailer crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Vehicle restrictions and speed reductions are in place on interstates throughout the northwest region. Motorists can view those restrictions on www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

