U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Traffic Pattern Change in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures will be in place on southbound and northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) at night next week as crews finish rehabilitation of the southbound lanes and shift traffic into a new pattern to begin work on the northbound side of the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to one lane on Monday, March 7, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning while crews relocate construction barrier and remove and repaint the lane markings in the mile-long work area to establish a new traffic pattern.

Periodic lane closures will then be in place on the expressway for the remainder of the week northbound, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, and southbound from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM as crews complete the traffic shift.

The new pattern will move two lanes of southbound traffic and one lane of northbound vehicles onto the rehabilitated southbound side and median while one northbound lane remains on the outside of the northbound viaduct for Stage 4 construction. Stage 4 includes repair and repainting of the viaduct's structural components and construction of a new deck.

Implementation of the new pattern, which will remain in place until mid-summer 2022, marks the substantial completion of Stage 3 rehabilitation and redecking of the southbound viaduct.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas or use an alternate route during the pattern shift operation because backups are expected.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $91.8 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

More project information is available on the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation Project website.

