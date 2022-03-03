Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) Daytime Lane Closure Planned for Pipe Installation in Atglen Borough, West Sadsbury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) motorists will encounter a lane closure approaching the Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) intersection beginning next week for pipe installation under a project to replace the bridge that carries Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) over Officers Run in Atglen Borough and West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Tuesday, March 8, through Friday, March 11, and Monday, March 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; and

Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur due to these operations. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Originally built in 1937, the existing two-span reinforced concrete slab bridge is listed in poor condition, showing extensive cracking and other damage. The new Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) structure will be a single-span prestressed concrete composite adjacent box beam bridge which includes approach roadway construction.

The purpose of this project is to provide a long-term transportation facility that is structurally sound, capable of handling the volume of expected traffic along this state highway and to ensure a safe and efficient crossing along a locally important network.

This project also includes the realignment and restriping of the Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) painted median and replacement of the traffic signal at the Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) and Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) intersection. Other project improvements include pipe culvert installation, aerial and underground gas utility relocations and wetland enhancements.

During construction, a stream crossing and temporary roadway with a reduced speed of 25 mph will be constructed adjacent to the existing bridge to accommodate temporary two-way traffic.

Additionally, short-term lane closures and traffic signal adjustments at the intersection of Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) and Route 372 (Lower Valley Road) will also be utilized during construction.

Mumford and Miller Concrete, Inc., of Middletown, Delaware is the general contractor on the $2.9 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in spring 2023.

