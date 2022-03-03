Submit Release
Somalia Presidential Candidate Comes to Washington

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, US, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somalia presidential candidate Dr. Abdihabiib Y. Warsame is in Washington, DC meeting with key institutions to bolster his relationships ahead of 2022 upcoming elections in Somalia. Dr. Warsame has sent direct communications to key U.S. Congressional leaders, urging them to increase funding for African Union peacekeeping efforts in Somalia. Dr. Warsame has focused his direct communications urging both U.S. Congressman Greg Meeks, Chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, and ranking member Republican Congressman Michael McCaul to support additional resource requests in the 2022 foreign appropriations budget. Dr. Warsame shared that, “ the cost of maintaining the status quo is much more expensive than the cost of installing a new leadership in Somalia in 2022.”

Additionally, Dr. Warsame has made overtures to U.S. Congressional Appropriations Committee members Chair, Congresswoman Rosa L. DeLauro, and Ranking member Congresswoman Kay Granger. Somalia needs a big brother to lean on in order to lift itself from the ashes and that big brother could be United States Dr. Warsame stated “part of my reasoning for running for president of Somalia is to provide the necessary leadership required to help stabilize our fragile nation. The first step in gaining solid footing is a safe and orderly environment. Somalia leadership is falling into the hands of politicians who seem to have misguided views about leadership. Politicians who seem to understand politics as an opportunity to make money. Somalia elections are currently being held hostage”.

Other Washington, DC based institutions Dr. Warsame has sought audience with to lay out his 12-point pathway to prosperity plan is the U.S. Institute of Peace, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Warsame held a roundtable briefing at the Washington Times on 2/24 to lay out his vision for a stable and prosperous Somalia. He is also slated to host a pen and pad session for U.S. media outlets at the National Press Club. Dr. Warsame also highlighted his vision for Somalia during a recent ABC TV interview on the Armstrong Williams show.

Mr. Abdulaziz Amolo a U.S. Somali citizen and himself a former candidate for president of Somalia shared “Somali people have been burdened with war, economic and other hardships for more than two decades, enough is enough! Somalia needs new leadership with vision and the ability to deliver positive results. I think I can speak for many Somali people when I say Dr. Warsame has laid out a clear and reasonable pathway to bring Somalia into a better situation sooner rather than later.”

Aaron Manaigo
Global Political Solutions LLC
