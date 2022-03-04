Submit Release
Trackd Kicks Off SXSW 2022 at The British Music Embassy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trackd kickstarts the UK presence at SXSW 2022 Music with a Sunday, March 13th showcase with The British Music Embassy at Austin’s Cedar Street Courtyard.

A regular presence at SXSW since the Innovation Awards of 2016, Trackd Music returns to the leading US music-technology-culture festival with the latest tech and the newest artists from the platform. Sunday evening’s showcase will feature artists leveraged by Trackd - from Jamie Webster (featured in Liverpool FC’s official stadium playlist) to Red Rum Club (two million+ streams on Spotify) and Ruth Lyon (prominent on the ‘Fresh Finds’ Spotify playlist) and Memes. In addition, the event will feature demonstrations of the Trackd universe with the team.

Trackd’s legacy began in 1968 with the inception of London’s legendary Trident Studio, where The Beatles, Bowie, Elton John, Lou Reed and Carly Simon all chose to record. By 1972, studio founders Norman and Barry Sheffield had created an in-house record label that transformed the unknown ‘Smile’ into ‘Queen’. Norman’s sons (Russell and Justin Sheffield) now bring this incredible music heritage into the digital age. Innovations such as ChipIn+ now enable artists to take control and get paid directly and fairly for their work.

Join us and find out how Trackd helps artists #MakeMusicMakeMoney.

