COLORADO RAP ARTIST EARNS MORE MONEY ON TRACKD THAN 1 MILLION MUSIC STREAMS
Nothing is like the Trackd experience, providing opportunities to record, collaborate and share their work worldwide, free from historic constraints.”LONDON , UK, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly a year into the pandemic, and the music industry is crumbling away before our very eyes with no tours, events, or gigs.
— DEViNE INFiNiTE, Rapper Colorado
Trackd is the first app to enable Singers, Songwriters, Rappers, Musicians, DJs, and more to earn a monthly income from music while ensuring that almost all of the money fans pay goes directly to the artists. Trackd doesn’t take a dime!
DEViNE INFiNiTE, a Colorado-based rapper says “Nothing is like the Trackd experience, providing opportunities to record, collaborate and share their work worldwide, free from historic constraints. The best part about it is the earnings (through Trackd) are yours via ChipIn. Trackd provides the tools necessary to support the artist on their journey”
A FAIR INCOME FOR MUSICIANS - VIA TRACKD
Much like the popular apps OnlyFans and Patreon, Trackd is already making money for Artists via its ChipIn® supporter platform. Otto, a Trackd songwriter is another artist making money in the app and has since been signed with Eurythmics and NBC's Songland founder Dave Stewart’s label - Bay Street Records.
With the launch of ChipIn to the masses Trackd’s Founder Russell Sheffield, says ‘we’re enabling artists around the world to earn a monthly income at a time when the music industry is in the midst of a global crisis’. The shakeup is caused by cancellations of events, gigs, and tours and substantial lack of revenues from streaming, which has hit the music industry and artists across the globe harder than ever.
DISCOVER AND CREATE; UNIQUELY ALL IN ONE PLACE.
‘Trackd Discover’ promises music lovers worldwide, subscription-free, ad-free music with all the tools digital music consumers have come to expect from an app, while also providing something unique for music fans - the chance to JumpIn® and become an artist themselves - allowing them to contribute to their favorite songs directly from within the app!
Swipe left at the bottom to ‘Flip’ the app over and ‘Trackd Create’ is an on-the-go recording studio in your pocket. Simple yet powerful tools allow for no-fuss, professional-quality music recording, collaboration, social sharing, and a pathway to make an income from their music.
Trackd Founder Russell Sheffield and his brother Justin are heirs to the renowned Trident Studios, London, and commented: “We come from a family that oozes musical passion. Our Father, Norman Sheffield, and his brother Barry created Trident Studios London as a hub for innovation in music - an alternative to the ‘lab’ mentality of rival Abbey Road.” Trident worked with major influential artists such as David Bowie, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Lou Reed, Elton John, Queen, and the list goes on.
To find out more about Trackd visit www.trackdmusic.com
Download from App Store by clicking here.
Press information
About Trackd:
‘Trackd is the go-to music platform. With Trackd Discover music lovers get access to Ad-free music, a global independent library of music with the ability to directly interact with their favorite musicians. Fans can comment, chat, and pay artists using ChipIn® to show their appreciation.’
For Artists Trackd Create is an everywhere and on-the-go recording studio in your pocket. Simple yet powerful tools allow for no-fuss, professional-quality music recording, collaboration, social sharing, and a pathway to make an income from their music.'
Download the app here:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/trackd-songs-start-here/id1496465739
For more information, please contact Daisy Craydon PR
- contact@daisycraydonpr.com
- +44 7539 494720
To request an interview with any of the artists please email - contact@daisycray-donpr.com
Find out more by visiting www.trackdmusic.com
Or find company press kit https://presskithero.com/p/ezacridj
Daisy Craydon
Daisy Craydon PR
+44 7539 494720
email us here