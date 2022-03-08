BlueFire Completes Rebrand and Launch of New Website

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueFire, a leading provider of visual transformation solutions for corporate interior environments, announced today the company's rebranding and launch of its new website.

BlueFire, a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays, is a premier service provider focused on supporting clients' Corporate Interior Branding, Storefront Graphics, and Custom Wall Displays. The BlueFire brand reflects the company's ongoing commitment to produce and install signage, graphics, and custom displays that engage, inspire, and transform clients' offices, storefronts, and venues.

"We know how important employee engagement is in the workplace," said Joe Gass, CEO at BlueFire, "and the solutions we provide will undoubtedly create a work environment that not only reflects the brand values but will also assist in employee retention and productivity, as well as playing a pivotal role in recruiting new hires."

Speaking of the company's revamped branding, Tim Eyre, Head of Sales and Marketing, stated, "we have taken a modern approach to how we want the BlueFire brand represented while showcasing our abilities to create something truly special. We are big believers in helping our clients cultivate an amazing company culture and that every space in their office tells an impactful story."

The rebrand also includes remodeling their offices and updated visual collateral, which represents BlueFire's mission to be the leader in visual transformation by providing unmatched signage solutions that will engage, inspire, and inform.

BlueFire encourages anyone interested to explore the new website at www.bluefirevisual.com.

About BlueFire

BlueFire is a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays with locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, DC and Waldorf, Maryland.

BlueFire specializes in elevating brands through visual transformation and execution.

BlueFire is proud to work with many innovative companies, including Hershey's, Hilton, Krispy Kreme, and other Enterprise businesses. BlueFire operates across the United States. with offices in Charlotte, NC, Washington, DC, and Waldorf, Maryland. For more information, please visit Bluefirevisual.com.

