Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,679 in the last 365 days.

BlueFire Completes Rebrand and Launch of New Website

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueFire, a leading provider of visual transformation solutions for corporate interior environments, announced today the company's rebranding and launch of its new website.

BlueFire, a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays, is a premier service provider focused on supporting clients' Corporate Interior Branding, Storefront Graphics, and Custom Wall Displays. The BlueFire brand reflects the company's ongoing commitment to produce and install signage, graphics, and custom displays that engage, inspire, and transform clients' offices, storefronts, and venues.

"We know how important employee engagement is in the workplace," said Joe Gass, CEO at BlueFire, "and the solutions we provide will undoubtedly create a work environment that not only reflects the brand values but will also assist in employee retention and productivity, as well as playing a pivotal role in recruiting new hires."

Speaking of the company's revamped branding, Tim Eyre, Head of Sales and Marketing, stated, "we have taken a modern approach to how we want the BlueFire brand represented while showcasing our abilities to create something truly special. We are big believers in helping our clients cultivate an amazing company culture and that every space in their office tells an impactful story."

The rebrand also includes remodeling their offices and updated visual collateral, which represents BlueFire's mission to be the leader in visual transformation by providing unmatched signage solutions that will engage, inspire, and inform.

BlueFire encourages anyone interested to explore the new website at www.bluefirevisual.com.

About BlueFire

BlueFire is a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays with locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, DC and Waldorf, Maryland.
BlueFire specializes in elevating brands through visual transformation and execution.
BlueFire is proud to work with many innovative companies, including Hershey's, Hilton, Krispy Kreme, and other Enterprise businesses. BlueFire operates across the United States. with offices in Charlotte, NC, Washington, DC, and Waldorf, Maryland. For more information, please visit Bluefirevisual.com.

Public Relations Contact:
Sherman Waters
Sherman.Waters@bluefirevisual.com
BlueFire Public Relations
Office: 704.655.1465
SOURCE BlueFire Visual
Related Links
https://www.bluefirevisual.com

Joe Gass
BlueFire Visual
(704) 910-9914
joe.gass@bluefirevisual.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

BlueFire Completes Rebrand and Launch of New Website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.