Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs (APME) is Now a Co-Sponsor of the American Management University
The Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs will now sponsor the programs and the activities of the American Management UniversityWEST COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Management University is expanding its global reach to compete with leading universities globally. The university has been in the news for its accreditations and recognitions from international bodies. These accreditations have proven the credibility of the university, making it a choice destination for people interested in learning about business, finance, and management.
Today, the American Management University is thrilled to announce that the Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs (APME) has decided to be a co-sponsor of the university. The Association of Professional Managers and Entrepreneurs is an organization that fosters entrepreneurship and business networking. With the new sponsorship, the American Management University has secured a second trade sponsor. Furthermore, members of the APME will be allowed to take programs with AMU. The APME will also be accrediting all of AMU’s programs, further adding credibility to their programs.
These accreditations and new sponsorships continue to prove that AMU’s global reach is continuing to grow. AMU is a university-based out of West Covina and has met the qualifications for exemption from regulation under the Act, under the California Education Code (CEC) section 94874 (b)(1). The university is sponsored by the International Alliance of Business Professionals (IABP), U.S., a non-profit professional association, and the Association of Professional Managers & Entrepreneurs, the U.K., a professional organization. All students are members of the IABP or APME. Any person interested in enrolling in AMU’s programs must first become a member of the IABP or APME.
AMU is an educational member of IACBE, ASIC UK, USDLA, and the NBEA.
For more information, visit AMU’s website at www.amu.education.
