Tracking Car Rental Recovery after COVID19
January car rental industry results are the best ones since the global pandemic
Overall the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the travel industry. How we went from surviving to thriving was by getting creative.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisecars today announced a 42% increase in car rental bookings in January compared to the previous month. International tourism is rebounding with most tourism professionals expecting better prospects for 2022. Europe and the Americas recorded the strongest results in 2021 compared to 2020 (+19% and +17% respectively).
— Felicity Travaini
This milestone is a major move for the car rental industry on its mission to recover from challenges caused by the global pandemic. The uplift in demand was driven by increased traveler confidence amid rapid progress on vaccinations and the easing of entry restrictions in many destinations.
“Overall the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the travel industry. How we went from surviving to thriving was by getting creative. There were three strategic areas to focus on. Recovering revenue, rebuilding operations and rethinking the business direction.” says Felicity, CEO at Wisecars. “While we knew these changes would not be easy, we did know the resilience and tenacity of our business and brand..”
Even though the industry is starting to recover, car rental will not be the same. Wisecars advises travelers to research and prepare as early as possible as the travel season will bring a price hike and rental car prices have been surging because demand is increasing and supply is low, both due to the coronavirus crisis and the chip shortage
About Wisecars: Wisecars is a car rental broker focused on delivering a seamless and simple car rental experience. Founded by people with years of experience in the industry, Wisecars has been marked as the 7th best car rental agency by Trustpilot and is in the top 100 car rental themed sites by Similarweb. This has all been possible because we value quality in our customer service to deliver the best possible car hire experience to our customers.
