Quidel to Unveil New UK and Ireland Division at IBMS Congress
LONDON, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading healthcare manufacturer Quidel Corporation will be launching its new UK and Ireland division at this year’s IBMS Congress in Birmingham from the 14th-17th of March. To celebrate this step, which will see Quidel supply its range of diagnostic healthcare products direct to customers in these territories, the company is proudly sponsoring the point of care (POC) testing event held on the final day of the conference.
Quidel offers rapid POC test kits for a range of diseases, bringing testing closer to the patient to drive faster diagnoses and improve patient care. The company previously operated in the UK and Ireland through distribution partnerships, but this restructuring aims to make its assay portfolio more widely available, supported by a strong customer service network. Its diverse product range provides diagnostic solutions for both POC and laboratory use, that accurately and quickly diagnose numerous infectious diseases and identify biomarkers of interest, as well as cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. This includes the Quidel TriageTrue High Sensitivity Troponin I test, which has the ability to revolutionise the management of patients presenting with suspected myocardial infarction in the Emergency Department.
Come and meet the team on Stand R12 at the IBMS Congress to learn more about the innovative diagnostic POC tools that are already helping to enhance the health of patients around the world.
To learn more about Quidel or to get in touch, visit www.quidel.com
Or register here to meet the team at the IBMS Congress 2022 https://congress.ibms.org/ibms-congress-2022.html
About Quidel
Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.View our story told by our people at www.quidel.com/ourstory
Sarah Khan
KDM Communications
ideas@kdm-communications.com