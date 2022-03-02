Minister for Defence visited joint Swedish-Finnish preparedness exercise in the Baltic Sea

SWEDEN, March 2 - Against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rapidly worsening security situation in the neighbourhood, Sweden and Finland are ramping up their joint military activities. On 2 March, Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist visited a joint preparedness exercise in the Baltic Sea.

Swedish Gripen and Finnish F 18 fighter aircrafts took part in the exercise, as well as naval ships from both countries.

“The Swedish Government’s response to this crisis covers three areas: sanctions against Russia, support to Ukraine and strengthening Sweden. Joint exercises with Finland are an important part of strengthening Swedish defence. Those exercises increase our capability to take action together as neighbours if needed”, says Mr Hultqvist.

Sweden and Finland have far-reaching bilateral defence cooperation. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February underlines the importance of this cooperation, according to the Swedish Minister for Defence:

“Russia and the Russian regime are a threat to the European security order and every country’s right to decide its own future.”

At the same time as the Baltic Sea exercise is taking place, Sweden and Finland are both providing defence materiel to Ukraine.

“We are taking this step together with many other countries. We are doing so because the war in Ukraine is a threat to Europe and European values as a whole. It is an exceptional situation”, says Mr Hultqvist.