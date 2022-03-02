Submit Release
Lithuanian medical teams to help Ukrainians

LITHUANIA, March 2 - The Government has agreed on the provision of humanitarian health-care assistance to Ukraine by sending medical teams through cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

‘Ukraine is in bad need of practical assistance, that is why we are gathering medical teams. Today, we have at least 250 health-care workers ready to go. I have no doubts that our health care professionals will be willing to be part of this humanitarian mission so as to use their knowledge and expertise in helping Ukrainian people and saving their lives’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be involved in this by making arrangements for their preparation, travelling to and back from Ukraine. All the related costs, including wages (also bonuses approved by the Minister for Health), state social insurance contributions and other wage-related costs will be covered by the state. Daily allowance will be paid to travel to and from Ukraine, for accommodation and other expenses related to travel to and from Ukraine.

In response to the request from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, we will try to have emergency doctors, anesthesiologists, traumatologists and surgeons joining these teams.

