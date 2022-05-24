The ‘Save America’s Forgotten Equine Act’ is Scheduled for a House Committee Hearing

The horses come from race tracks, farms, riding academies or private owners and are sold at auctions all over the country.” — Animals Angels’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been said every horse in America is potentially one sale away from a slaughter buyer.

The bill that will amend the Horse Protection Act to prohibit the shipping, transporting, moving, delivering, receiving, possessing, purchasing, selling, or donation of horses and other equines to be slaughtered for human consumption, and for other purposes is called the Save America’s Forgotten Equine Act.

“The Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce of the Committee on Energy and Commerce will hold a hybrid legislative hearing that includes both in-person and remote attendance on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. This hearing will take place in the John D. Dingell Room, 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building, as well as remotely using Cisco Webex online video conferencing. The hearing is entitled, "Legislative Hearing to Protect Consumers and Strengthen the Economy."

Until pending legislation is passed to prevent transport for slaughter from happening, horses and donkeys continue to be at risk. If life circumstances arise that create a need to find a new home for the family horse, it is possible the horse could fall into the hands of a kill buyer and be transported to a slaughter facility without the owner’s knowledge. All wild and domestic horses are at risk of ending up in this situation. For individuals unfamiliar with this issue, information can be found on the Animals’ Angels website that explains the chain of events for America’s slaughter bound horses once they have been purchased by kill buyers. http://www.animalsangels.org/issues/horse-slaughter.

Public support is requested for this bill. A brief call to one’s Representative can help American horses. Simply state your name, let them know you are their constituent, and ask that he/she sponsor and support the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act, HR 3355.

Calls from the public are appreciated. Readers can use this link to find their lawmaker’s contact information. https://www.house.gov/representatives