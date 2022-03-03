Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,508 in the last 365 days.

Education Committee – Week 8, 2022

COMMITTEE ACTION:

SF 2291 – Para Educator ARRC Emergency Fix

SF 2291 extends the Governor’s declaration allowing a certified para-educator with a substitute authorization to substitute in any classroom in grades from preschool through grade 12, except a driver’s education classroom. The bill requires schools to look for official substitutes before pulling a para away from their job/special needs child supports. If a para is pulled away from doing their para job, they are paid at the district going rate for a substitute while they are doing that work. The bill authorizes the Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE) to adopt emergency rules to implement the bill. This is a better version, as opposed to their current emergency rule without these safeguards. The bill takes effect upon enactment, but only extends the para-educator substitute authorization through the end of this school year. [3/1: Short Form (Excused: Carlin)]

FLOOR ACTION:

SF 2356 – Volunteer substitute teachers

SF 2356 authorizes school districts to use “volunteer” substitute teachers. These would be unpaid individuals that hold the appropriate teaching license or authorization from the BOEE that allows them to substitute. Background checks and relevant licensure requirements would apply to these volunteer substitute teachers. A committee amendment was adopted saying volunteer substitutes must not be currently employed by the district or be a school board member. [2/28: 38-7 (No: Bolkcom, Celsi, Jochum, Petersen, J. Smith, Trone-Garriott, Wahls; Excused: Carlin, Hogg, J. Taylor, Zaun, Zumbach)]

HF 2416 – Banning transgender athletes from playing sports

HF 2416 bars transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports. The bill defines a person’s gender to be what is listed on the student’s official birth certificate or certificate issued upon adoption. This bill applies to K12 public and accredited nonpublic school, the girls’ and boys’ athletic unions, community colleges, private (House added) and public colleges and universities.

Lawsuits: The bill allows schools to be sued if they do not comply with the requirements of the bill. A student that reports a violation under this bill has a private cause of action against their school or organization for adverse treatment for reporting such actions. The bill allows a student who “suffers harm” as a result of a violation a transgender girl athlete ban to have a private cause of action for injunctive, damages and declaratory relief against the educational institution or organization. If schools comply with the ban, they will not be liable to the trans girls that have been harmed.

A governmental entity is not allowed to investigate a complaint or take any adverse action against an accredited nonpublic school, school district, organization or employee. Government entities are prohibited from taking adverse action against any school or their employees for compliance with the bill’s transgender athlete prohibition.

Attorney General and State Costs: The bill requires the Attorney General to provide legal representation at no cost to an educational institution, organization or employee for any lawsuit brought or any complaint filed against that entity as a result of compliance with the bill’s requirements. The bill also requires the state to assume financial responsibility for any other expense related to the lawsuit or complaint, including any award for attorney fees and costs for which that entity or individual would be otherwise responsible. [3/2: 31-17 (Excused: Kinney, Zumbach)]

You just read:

Education Committee – Week 8, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.