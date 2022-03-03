Rule Breaker Snacks Launches New Strawberry Shortcake Bites
Just in time for spring, Rule Breaker Strawberry Shortcake Bites feature creamy white chocolate chips, a delectable soft-baked texture and of course delicious strawberry flavor.
Rule Breaker Bites are great for snacking on-the-go, ideal for school and perfect for picnics in the sunshine.
Delicious Little Bites Of Strawberry Shortcake Are Vegan, Gluten-Free, Top 11 Allergen-Free and Non-GMO
As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, new Strawberry Shortcake Bites feature chickpeas as the first ingredient – and are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, coconut, and wheat. Made with clean, real-food ingredients, they’re packed with protein and fiber and contain only four grams of added sugar and just 100 calories per serving. Rule Breaker Bites are available in four-ounce bags and are also available in three everyday flavors, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Deep Chocolate Brownie and Birthday Cake as well as other seasonal favorites, Pumpkin Spice and Mint Chocolate Brownie. Rule Breaker Snacks are also available in individually wrapped singles and Juniors.
The original bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth, looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide as well as through online, specialty, foodservice, and retail channels.
“We’re thrilled to introduce another delicious Limited Edition Seasonal flavor to our line of Rule Breaker Bites,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “When the weather turns warmer, some people think of blooming flowers but here at Rule Breaker Snacks, we think of blooming flavors and there’s nothing quite like strawberries to bring a little sunshine to your day!”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
