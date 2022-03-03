More about GBI Arrests Owner of Johnson County Disabled Children’s Home for Cruelty to Children

Wrightsville, GA (March 2, 2022) - The GBI has arrested David Fahey, age 62, of Wrightsville, for four counts of felony cruelty to children and three counts of felony false imprisonment. The arrest comes after a nearly two-month long investigation into allegations of abuse of disabled adults and children at King’s Cleft located at 159 Union Grove Church Road, Wrightsville, Johnson County, Georgia.

King’s Cleft is a nonprofit organization that provides a home for disabled and handicapped children. Many of the children lived at King’s Cleft through adulthood. At the beginning of the investigation, five children and five adults were found at King’s Cleft. The children were removed and placed into the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services. The disabled adults are in the process of being removed by Adult Protective Services. Fahey was arrested at King’s Cleft and taken to the Johnson County Detention Center for processing.

On Friday, January 21, 2022, Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland asked the GBI to assist with this investigation into allegations of child abuse and disabled adult abuse at King’s Cleft. Kathy Fahey, David Fahey’s wife, died during the investigation. She was also a subject of this investigation.

A joint investigation remains active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-3941. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.