Middlesex / DUI Refusal; DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A3001184

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler

 

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

 

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/22 at approximately 1651 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 / Stowe Street

 

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Refusal; Driving License Suspended

 

 

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Thomas Chaput

 

AGE: 52

 

SEAT BELT? Unknown

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/02/22 at approximately 1651 hours, a Trooper from the Middlesex barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop following a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Chaput displayed signs of possible impairment.

 

Chaput was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Chaput was transported to the Middlesex barracks for processing, and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/22 at 0830 hours

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

