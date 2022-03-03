Middlesex / DUI Refusal; DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3001184
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/02/22 at approximately 1651 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 / Stowe Street
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Refusal; Driving License Suspended
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Thomas Chaput
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/02/22 at approximately 1651 hours, a Trooper from the Middlesex barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop following a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Chaput displayed signs of possible impairment.
Chaput was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Chaput was transported to the Middlesex barracks for processing, and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648