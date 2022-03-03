Middlesex / DUI Refusal; DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3001184

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/02/22 at approximately 1651 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100 / Stowe Street

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence - Refusal; Driving License Suspended

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Thomas Chaput

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/02/22 at approximately 1651 hours, a Trooper from the Middlesex barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop following a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Chaput displayed signs of possible impairment.

Chaput was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Chaput was transported to the Middlesex barracks for processing, and released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/22 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648