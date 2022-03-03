Inmedix selected as a 2022 FiReStarter Company by Future in Review

Immuno-autonomics gains a spotlight

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics quantifying stress biology, was honored by its selection as a 2022 FiReStarter Company and for being featured at the Future in Review 2022 Technology Driving a Brighter Future on Feb 28-March 4, 2022. According to Future in Review (FiRe), the conference “provides five days of predictions and innovations from the world's brightest minds. Attendees come away understanding the cutting edge of medicine, what's really going on with machine learning, who will win - and lose - in the transition to renewables, what to expect from the global chip shortage, how nation-state power struggles will impact the economy, and what's going on inside the most innovative startups in our universe.”

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Stress responses can beneficially impact immune function in the near term. However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease.

With its ANS Neuroscan™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to quantify ANS stress as a factor impacting immune function, disease severity and treatment outcome in patients with autoimmune diseases.

“This important recognition is the culmination of twenty years of clinical research and five years of business development,” said Andrew J. Holman MD, CEO & Co-founder of Inmedix. “The Inmedix team is most grateful to the Future in Review (FiRe) organization, especially given our proximity to commercialization to fulfill our mission of improving healthcare outcomes.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

For more information, visit http://www.inmedix.com