SafeBLAST (BLAST)’s RSS FEED IS NOW INTEGRATED WITH CRYPTO.COM PRICE PAGE
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crypto.com’s SafeBLAST (BLAST) price page gives direct access to SafeBLAST’s RSS news feed. This feature will enable Crypto.com users to obtain the latest news and updates on SafeBLAST, the multi-chain utility and deflationary token. Crypto.com users can now stay on top of the latest updates regarding SafeBLAST’s products and services including access to the latest on BLAST's price, trading, live chart and market cap data.
As a major player in the cryptocurrency industry, Crypto.com makes it easy for users to trade crypto assets at true cost with USD, EUR, GBP and over 20+ fiat currencies. There are currently over 100 cryptocurrencies that are listed on Crypto.com App and available for trade. To facilitate cryptocurrency transactions, Crypto.com Visa Cards enable users to easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat which can then be spent at merchants worldwide.
SafeBLAST — The Multi-chain Utility and Deflationary Token
SafeBLAST (BLAST) is a multi-chain utility and deflationary token, which is available as both BEP20 and ERC20 tokens. One can use BLAST token for direct online, vending machine and retail store purchases. One can also use BLAST tokens on its upcoming Play-To-Earn game platform. SafeBLAST is the first deflationary token to be accepted as tuition payment at GK College of Business, Arts and Technology.
As a deflationary token, SafeBLAST is an Autonomous yield and Liquidity generation protocol. Every time someone buys or sells BLAST tokens on the chain, the total supply goes down. Every transaction creates a passive effortless reward for all token holders on the chain. Liquidity is also generated automatically to support the floor price. As the circulating supply becomes limited, supply and demand will play a big role in the floor price increase, which is a win-win for BLAST holders.
SafeBLAST (BLAST) token is geared towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency and it was created on May 01, 2021 for crypto newcomers, intermediates and experts alike. SafeBLAST is how to "learn-to-crypto" if one is a beginner and then grow into the industry with ease. The integration of SafeBLAST’s news updates with Crypto.com’s Price Page, users can now stay up to date with BLAST’s price history, price ticker, market cap, rankings and much more.
About Crypto.com
Founded in 2016, Crypto.com has grown into a fully-fledged and well-known international cryptocurrency hub in just a few short years. Its crypto ecosystem consists of the Crypto.com App, Crypto.com Exchange, Crypto.com DeFi Wallet, DeFi Swap, Crypto.com Visa Cards, Crypto Earn, Crypto Credit, Price Page, NFT marketplace, Ethereum Gas Fees Tracker, and many other services. Crypto.com works with regulatory institutions all over the globe, and aims to bring one the most convenient way to buy, sell, trade, and spend cryptocurrencies. The Crypto.com App allows users to buy over 100 top cryptocurrencies at true cost, to earn high interest on their crypto, to manage their Crypto.com Visa Card, and to easily make crypto payments, along with many other rewarding features. The company’s Crypto.com DeFi Wallet is non-custodial, so users can have full control of their private keys.
Crypto.com is a highly secure and regulated crypto platform with numerous security certifications and assessments awarded by top security auditors. Crypto.com has obtained the following certificates:
● ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance and CCSS.
● ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certification for privacy risk management by SGS.
● ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for information security management by Bureau Veritas.
● Level 1 (highest degree) PDC:DSS standard for complying with strict requirements in the payment card industry.
● CCSS (Cryptocurrency Security Standard) — a series of strict security requirements for storing, accepting, and transacting cryptocurrencies.
● Adaptive (Tier 4) rating — National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Privacy Framework
● Adaptive (Tier 4) rating — National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework
SafeBLAST (BLAST) Multi-Chain Utility and Deflationary Token