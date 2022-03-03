Far Out Toys with Kidoodle.TV brings the GLO Show to Streaming as Glo-Up Girls dolls hit shelves at Target stores

Glo-Up Girls dolls are now available at Target and Target.com Kidoodle TV will feature The GLO Show, a reality TV-style series inspired by the Glo-Up Girls fashion doll line. The GLO Show cast includes Rachel Brockman, Sicily Rose, Dai Time, Makenna Kelly, Paige Taylor and Madi Filipowicz

Far Out Studios with Kidoodle.TV brings The GLO Show to Streaming as Glo-Up Girls dolls hit shelves in the United States and Australia for the first time.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far Out Toys announced today a collaboration with Safe Streaming™ leader Kidoodle.TV (owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc.) that will make Glo-Up Girls entertainment available to millions of young viewers around the world. The news comes as the Glo-Up Girls fashion doll line hits shelves this week at Target stores in the US, as well as Target stores in Australia.

Starting today, kids can watch The GLO Show on the Kidoodle.TV service on over 1000 devices, including iOS, Android, and connected TVs. The GLO Show is a reality TV-style series inspired by the Glo-Up Girls doll line, featuring real girls living in a mansion and reaching their goals. Additional Glo-Up Girls content will follow on the Kidoodle.TV service later this Spring, including music videos and exclusive episodes from a brand new “rockumentary" series called GLOTIVATION: Rock Your GLO.

“The Glo-Up Girls brand is a powerful curation of excellent family-friendly content,” commented Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer for Kidoodle TV. “As a leader in AVOD reaching 160 countries and territories, we are confident that the message of ‘glotivation’ and engaging storytelling that is offered by Glo-Up Girls will resonate with kids globally.”

Exclusive Glo-Up Girls branded content on Kidoodle.TV will include behind-the-scenes videos of the new musical girl group, GLOTIVATION. The group features Abigail Zoe Lewis, Lulu Tani, Malikah “Sparkle” Shabbazz and Robyn “Saucy” Johnson – all between the ages of 12-14 – who were selected from a worldwide Glo-Up Girls casting campaign earlier this year. Their first music single as GLOTIVATION, called “Rock Your GLO”, will be released March 11 on Spotify and other major streaming services. In addition, the upcoming music video will be featured on Kidoodle TV later this month.

Fans can also follow the GLO-UP GIRLS’ social channels on Instagram and TikTok @gloupgirlstv.

About GLO-UP Girls

The GLO-Up Girls fashion doll line builds on the massive cultural phenomenon of #GlowUp – a hashtag with more than 40 billion video views on TikTok. The dolls offer a full “Glo-Up” experience including spa, nails, hair, makeup and fashion play, and even a a real beauty mask for the girl! Six different characters are included in Series 1, with a retail price of approximately $19.99 USD each. The fashion doll line was a Toy of the Year Award nominee in the Doll category, and is currently sold at Target stores and distributed in the UK, Ireland, and Australia. Learn more at www.gloupgirls.tv.

About Far Out Toys

Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the toy industry, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, global distributors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch brands across categories - including vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

Kidoodle.TV® is a family-focused Safe Streaming™ service committed to ensuring children have a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind with every show available on Kidoodle.TV strictly vetted by caring people committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices. Kidoodle.TV is owned and operated by A Parent Media Co. Inc., a family-based company. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom’s Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents’ Picks Award – Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

*Content availability varies by location.

