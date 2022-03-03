So, What’s So Special About Celebrity Hairstylist, Sean James?

Follow Celebrity Hair & Make-Up Trender @seanjameshair Sean James

Truly in my heart, I’m happiest when I’m doing hair and helping someone to feel better about themselves, that’s my number one goal helping you to achieve the best version of you” — Sean James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s different about celebrity hairstylist, Sean James?

If Sean was to really take a look at his skills, abilities, and education, and what makes him stand out, he would have to say that education and love for art, pop culture, architecture, design, and his talent to interpret them all into current looks or retro looks would be what makes me stand out.

His Australian “she’ll be right “ Aussie sense of calm helps him find a solution to most hair needs.

With years of experience leading many fashion shows for Jeremy Scott, Balmain, Valentino Burberry, Dolce, and Gabanna in LA, NYC, and working in London and Paris, Sean has seen every situation with both men's and women’s hair. Beverly Johnson and Naomi Campbell have both said that he does great hair, That being said he has worked with every textured hair you can think of.

"When someone asks what do I specialize in regards to that my answer is I specialize in hair all types of textures. That’s how I learned to do hair, you didn’t choose the type of hair you got to train on. Truly in my heart I’m happiest when I’m doing hair and helping someone to feel better about themselves, that’s my number one goal helping you to achieve the best version of you," states Sean.

Australian Sean James works globally in magazines, film, and television as a celebrity hairstylist and make-up influencer trending over TikTok. His innovation in sanitation and safety with his unique brand of sanitizers with his own custom scents, Beach Blvd, takes your senses straight to summer days. Sean's clients include 2-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, the hit-television icon of "Friends" Matthew Perry, and global empire influencer Paris Hilton; along with brands Kerastase, Rusk, and Redken Fhiheat. James previous campaigns include Danimals and Got Milk.

Sean has quite a reputation, one such big highlight being that he created the Dylan and Cole Sprouse haircuts all those years ago when the twins were first on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Now that he has finished his world tour doing Jamie lee Curtis doing Press for Halloween Kills last year, he is working with Chris Hardwick on “The Wall" and “Talking Dead “on AMC doing hair and makeup. He can be found at Matthew Preece Salon by request, book with Sean James at Matthew Preece salon in Santa Monica, CA. Call at 310 90774022, where he also does many iconic hairstyles including Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy, Rufus Wainwright, and Lisa Loeb. Sean is currently working on a project with a musician/actor entertainer with one of the most iconic hairstyles in the world, Weird Al Yankovic, which will be seen in 2022.