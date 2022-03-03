Increased Connectivity Options with Waterproof IP67 RP-TNC Connectors
Amphenol RF expands its reverse polarity TNC product portfolio with new sealed configuration designed for popular low loss cable type.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the popular miniature-sized TNC interface with an additional reverse polarity (RP) configuration. This straight cable mount RP-TNC plug is designed for the popular LMR-240 low loss cable and is engineered to meet all IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated conditions. RP-TNC connectors are ideal for industrial and military applications which require a more robust, secure RF interconnect.
The new RP-TNC connector offers reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz while providing versatility in mating options with its secure, familiar threaded coupling mechanism. This ruggedized solution is constructed with a brass body and bullet contact, and PTFE insulator components. The interface contact is made from gold-plated, beryllium copper to ensure proper mating to standard RP-TNC jack connectors.
Waterproof IP67 rated products are sealed to prevent water ingress in the case of temporary submersion. This allows TNC connectors to be utilized in applications where a system may be exposed to external weather-related elements. These connectors are part of a growing portfolio of IP67-rated products that are often used in outdoor applications due to their robust construction.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
