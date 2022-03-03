Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,497 in the last 365 days.

Increased Connectivity Options with Waterproof IP67 RP-TNC Connectors

Amphenol RF expands its reverse polarity TNC product portfolio with new sealed configuration designed for popular low loss cable type.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the popular miniature-sized TNC interface with an additional reverse polarity (RP) configuration. This straight cable mount RP-TNC plug is designed for the popular LMR-240 low loss cable and is engineered to meet all IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated conditions. RP-TNC connectors are ideal for industrial and military applications which require a more robust, secure RF interconnect.

The new RP-TNC connector offers reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz while providing versatility in mating options with its secure, familiar threaded coupling mechanism. This ruggedized solution is constructed with a brass body and bullet contact, and PTFE insulator components. The interface contact is made from gold-plated, beryllium copper to ensure proper mating to standard RP-TNC jack connectors.

Waterproof IP67 rated products are sealed to prevent water ingress in the case of temporary submersion. This allows TNC connectors to be utilized in applications where a system may be exposed to external weather-related elements. These connectors are part of a growing portfolio of IP67-rated products that are often used in outdoor applications due to their robust construction.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com

Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Increased Connectivity Options with Waterproof IP67 RP-TNC Connectors

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.