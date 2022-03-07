Mailing List Website is ready to release comprehensive database listings for businesses all over the United States
America is one of the world’s great success stories for showing what can happen when people are allowed to be their own boss and start a businessLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to help companies increase their sales and revenues by finding more clients and customers. Any business that works directly with other companies in different sectors will benefit from business postal mailing lists. These come with complete details necessary to reach out to relevant decision-makers at the corporate level for those high-volume sales.
But for businesses that choose to focus on the general public, consumer postal mailing lists can also be acquired and used. Regardless of whether you work with the general consumer or are B2B focused, the databases for what you need.
How Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Began
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing was the dream of a disabled veteran. Once the responsibilities of military service had been fulfilled, it was decided to move from defense to growth, in this case, for the economy. The choice was made to do this by helping companies to find the customers and clients they relied on. That simple idea led to the formation of a humble start-up. Today, that same company proudly boasts a staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing first entered the industry during a “twilight period” between significant changes. Traditional “analog” marketing techniques were still dominant, but digital was already making early waves that promised a bright future. The company focused on direct mail marketing, which had the advantageous effect of impressing critical lessons about data acquisition, management, and analytics.
As it became clear that digital marketing was a viable, effective platform, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing enjoyed an early mover advantage. Its existing experience made for a fast, easy transition to offering additional digital marketing services that reaped early, significant benefits for both the company and the clients being served.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has grown far beyond its initial service range of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. It now has databases covering the entire United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. It even goes beyond American borders for complete continental services with access to the markets of Canada and Mexico. For businesses that feel ready to go international, it’s also possible to go across the Atlantic and get databases from affluent European Union markets such as France.
Business Is Always About Finding Opportunities
Business is never accessible, but one of the most critical aspects of success is taking advantage of opportunities when they arise. Of course, the most effective way to take advantage of opportunities is to take control of the situation and create opportunities that can be exploited, rather than just waiting and hoping that opportunities come your way.
Some of the most significant opportunities for growing businesses revenues lie in servicing other companies themselves. The Business-To-Business or B2B model provides products and services not to the general public but to other companies that not only require similar products and services but often require them at higher volumes because of the demands of commercial activity. A restaurant, for example, will require far more cooking oil than a single-family.
However, getting in touch with a business to propose offering products or services isn’t as simple as marketing to the general public. Direct mail materials sent to a household are typically read and consumed by the head of the family. Still, other residents may find the marketing material relevant to their interests, depending on the product or service offered.
With a business, there are only a few people with authority to look at a proposed product or service offer that can assess it, make recommendations, and either come to a decision about procurement or get that decision from relevant decision-makers before authorizing a new business relationship with a vendor. Unless the right person is approached, a conclusion and negotiation on a business deal can be severely delayed for a response, or it just might never get considered at all. This is why reaching the right person with relevant contact details can be crucial in any B2B marketing, requiring reliable, relevant data about people and contacts from a solid business database.
Making The Right Choice
One of the crucial strategies in B2B marketing is ensuring that the product or service you are offering is appropriate to the size of the business you are approaching. After all, a product or service may be what a company is looking for, but the minimum order you require may not align with what that business can feasibly use or how much its budget allows for spending for the year.
This is why it’s essential to know that certain sizes of business will be more open to specific types of products or services, such as:
Small Business
In this scenario, approaching a small business is, in some ways, similar to closing the general public. Small companies may be as small as someone starting up a new venture at home, in a home office, with only themselves as the boss, or it may be as large as a restaurant with a few cooks and wait staff. Small businesses vastly outnumber the population of medium and large companies. While they don’t have the same spending power as those larger entities, they can sometimes have the same financial significance as selling to the general consumer.
This is especially true for businesses that rely on repeat customers, such as selling raw ingredients to restaurants or providing office supplies to law or accounting firms.
Medium Business
The medium-sized business jumps up some orders of magnitude. A small business is generally considered to have less than 100 employees. A medium-sized business, however, can have between 100 and 1000. Revenue-wise, medium-sized companies usually average between 50 million and less than 1 billion dollars annually.
Larger video game development studios typically have employees in the hundreds, burgeoning restaurants that have begun to experience success and are opening up more outlets can also be considered medium-sized businesses beyond a specific size.
Providing a product or service to a medium-sized business often means much more significant, higher volume transactions. However, this also means that a company must be prepared to fulfill those higher volume obligations. Unlike the general consumer sector, where “planned obsolescence” is a concept of deliberately building a product to fail so that consumers are forced to buy more replacements, products, and services at this level come with premium pricing with the expectation that commercial or industrial grade durability and performance will be what clients are getting.
Large Business
Of course, the biggest of business entities is the large business. A business grows into this size when over 1000 employees are in the company, and the annual revenue exceeds one billion dollars. This is now moving into potential national or even multi-national territory. A business can have multiple offices and corporate headquarters in different parts of the country or even the world.
These are the businesses at the top of the food chain, the most prominent manufacturers, food, and beverage providers, entertainment companies, and similar. At this level, it’s not uncommon for the average American to be familiar with specific corporate names and brands, such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, or the Disney company.
Transacting with large businesses once again demands a much higher ability to fulfill commitments. B2B companies that approach companies on this level must distinguish themselves from the competition. The sales story at this level is highly lucrative, with contracts that can be game-changing for any company.
Making The Right Call
In addition to the size of the business, the next and perhaps most important tactic is to ensure that the product or service you are offering is relevant to the company’s needs. Research in this area can be the crucial difference between B2B marketing that is ignored or disposed of and a high rate of engagement, interest, response, and a lead that turns into a sale.
In the same way, market research yields better results when offering a product or service to the general public. Offering a business something it actively wants and needs will get more interest than making an offer on something unnecessary. Offering surgical instruments to an accounting firm, for example, will yield zero positive responses versus approaching a private medical practice, such as a plastic surgery clinic, where there will always be a need to replenish scalpels with quality products.
Always take the time to look at the product or service you offer and closely match it with potential businesses. Having an extensive US business database doesn’t mean approaching every business since that’s the same as just rolling the dice and hoping for a good result. A higher sales figure comes from correctly perceiving a need in a business and having the right product or service to satisfy that need.
This is why categorization and demographic information are crucial for B2B marketing. A smart business move uses every advantage available, reducing the opportunities for random chance and ignorant choices to compromise success. The more you know about a business beyond just its mailing address and the right person to contact, the better the chances are of a targeted marketing effort that leads to success.
Business Have Different Sizes & Needs
Because the array of businesses throughout the United States is vast and differs in focus and size, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has compiled multiple databases of different classed companies across a range of additional categorical requirements.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing, of course, offers databases with complete geographic details. This means that B2B marketing can be targeted at businesses across the entire country. If there’s only interest in approaching firms in a specific region, such as the Pacific Northwest, that regional division is available. Databases can also be narrowed down just to a particular state, or even further to specific towns or cities, so if you’re only interested in companies in New York City, or even just a specific part of New York City, like Manhattan, these more focused geographic needs can also be accommodated.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing also provides different categories for different businesses. So aside from geographic divisions, clients don’t just receive a lump of businesses contacts that they are then forced to decipher to see which ones are relevant to their sales and marketing goals. Businesses can be divided by the type of businesses conducted, such as commercial, industrial, retail, or food & beverage. They can also be divided by size so that if medium businesses are your primary target, you’ll get databases of only those. They can even be categorized by sales volume, so you know what business level you’re dealing with and whether they meet your needs.
And of course, complete contact details are available, including mailing address, email address, telephone numbers, and specific individuals with their position within the company.
For clients that want to manage a direct mail campaign but lack experience, turnkey direct mail solutions are available. This service guides clients step-by-step through every stage of the direct mail marketing process. From conception to design, manufacturing, and finally distribution, clients get all the help they need under one roof, eliminating the need to source and vet the different vendors typically required at different stages.
If you’re interested in contacting US businesses across the country, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. You support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran when you work with us.
