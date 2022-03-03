Women-In-Yoga Empowerment Conference Brings Together Practitioners Globally in Celebration of International Women’s Day
Join us Online March 6th, 2022 for Inspiring Panels and Classes co-hosted by Exhale to Inhale, The Yoga and Body Image Coalition, YogaAid, and Yoga Gives BackLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Annual Women in YOGA Empowerment Conference will be held virtually on Sunday, March 6, 2022 by co-hosts Exhale to Inhale, The Yoga and Body Image Coalition, YogaAid, and Yoga Gives Back. These four organizations are coming together in celebration of International Women’s Day and to raise awareness and funds for their shared mission of empowering women.
The 2nd Annual Women in Yoga Empowerment Conference unites global, like-minded women leaders for a discussion on gender inequalities and how Yoga can be used as a tool to create change within practitioners and communities. Panelists and visionary leaders of international yoga organizations, will join forces to deliver a thought-provoking dialogue that will inspire participants, with a particular focus on this year’s theme #BreakTheBias with Yoga.
Featured co-hosts are notable luminaries throughout the global Yoga community representing each organization: Melanie Klein (Yoga and Body Image Coalition), Monisha Raja (YogaAid), Erica Barth (Exhale to Inhale), and Kayoko Mitsumatsu (Yoga Give Back).
A day of inspiring dialogue and classes will be held from 8am PST to 3pm PST. Featured panels and classes include a wide variety of topics with diverse practitioners.
YOGA & ACTIVISM begins at 8:30am PST with a dynamic discussion on the ways yoga and social activism intersect including an exploration of the ways women have expanded, strengthened and empowered other women through their work and leadership. Panelists include Melanie Klein (Moderator), Julie Fernandez, Kallie Schut, Jammella Anderson, and Jocelyn Solomon.
CHANTING with Kamini Natarajan begins at 9:30am PST, she will be leading participants to sing mantras and chants for world peace. She started learning the intricacies and nuances of Indian Classical Music at 6 years of age from her mom. Kamini currently lives in Simi Valley, CA where she teaches Indian Classical Music, performs and records.
TRAUMA HEALING YOGA will begin at 10am PST with Jenna Conner and Ailen Pedraza. Exhale to Inhale brings trauma-informed yoga to shelters and agencies that support survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Learn about what it means to be trauma-informed as a yoga teacher, and join in a 15 minute restorative practice.
THE YOGA OF MOTHERHOOD: DIALOGUE AND PRACTICE begins at 11am PST with panelists including Pranidhi Varshney, Holly Leever, Alexandra South, Meredith Fogg Liberos, and Alana Adye-Jones. Join five mothers fluent in yoga practice as they discuss how motherhood shapes practice and redefines conceptions of yoga itself, from the divine to the mundane. After an engaging dialogue, a diverse set of practices designed to energize and nourish those attending will be offered. All are welcome.
AYURVEDA COOKING CLASS begins at Noon PST with Sandhiya Ramaswamy. This engaging cooking class with Sandhiya provides an educational journey into balanced eating through the science of Ayurveda. An Ayurveda health & life coach, plant-based chef, spiritual mentor and India retreat guide, Sandhiya offers her services under the platform of Alchemy Ayurveda.
GUIDED MEDITATION with Dr. Romie Mushtaq, MD begins at 12:45pm PST providing an interactive mindfulness and meditation exercise, to foster self-compassion and increase the consciousness globally. Dr. Romie survived career burnout and life-saving surgery in 2010 that sent her on a worldwide journey to learn mindfulness-based techniques for healing. She is now on a mission to transform health in the workplace and currently works with Fortune 500 companies, professional athletes, and global associations.
YOGA AND SISTERHOOD begins at 1:15pm PST with panelists Felicia Tomasko (Moderator), Mirabelle D’Cunha, Nadine MacNeil, Nina Rao, and Nubia Teixeira.
This panel addresses the questions What does Sisterhood mean in Yoga? Are we essentially practicing a system for males? How can Sisterhood in Yoga overcome body image, jealousy, competitiveness, misogyny, and gender-based discrimination? Diverse global panelists will dive into an honest dialogue about how women yoga practitioners can play a role in the liberation of women across the planet with Yoga, which has been largely developed by men, but now shared across the world mainly by women.
CHANTING with Nina Rao begins at 2pm PST. Nina will lead in chanting the Names of the sacred feminine which we all embody. Nina Rao learned traditional chants (bhajans) from her grandfather in a village in south India when she nine years old. The chants quietly stayed with her until she rediscovered chanting with Krishna Das in New York in 1996.
The event will end with a closing dialogue with Monisha Raya of YogaAid and Kayoko Mitsumatsu of Yoga Gives Back. They will summarize the day and highlight the missions of the participant organizations.
Registration is $25 and additional donations are strongly encouraged for those that can give more. Funds raised from event registration and donations will be split evenly amongst the 3 participating non-profit organizations to empower underserved women in India and victims of sexual abuse and violence globally - Exhale to Inhale, YogaAid, and Yoga Gives Back. Scholarships are available for a 50% discount on the base registration fee of $25 for anyone needing financial assistance. Replay will be available for all those that register/donate. Please email info@yogagivesback.org to receive a coupon code.
Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women's equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias.
