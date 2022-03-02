HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Congratulates Robert Valdez as New AHRQ Director

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released a statement announcing the appointment of Robert “Bob” Valdez, Ph.D., MHSA, as Director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

“Congratulations to Bob Valdez for taking on his new role as Director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. We’re extremely fortunate to have his internationally-recognized expertise and deep understanding of health services research to help lead this Agency. Having previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of Interagency Health Policy at HHS, I know Bob will be able to dive right in and lead AHRQ’s critical work to promote patient safety, improve primary care, and increase the availability and use of health care data. The Biden-Harris Administration has gained a proven leader in our efforts to make our health care more accessible and equitable.”