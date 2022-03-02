Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,470 in the last 365 days.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Congratulates Robert Valdez as New AHRQ Director

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released a statement announcing the appointment of Robert “Bob” Valdez, Ph.D., MHSA, as Director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

“Congratulations to Bob Valdez for taking on his new role as Director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. We’re extremely fortunate to have his internationally-recognized expertise and deep understanding of health services research to help lead this Agency. Having previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of Interagency Health Policy at HHS, I know Bob will be able to dive right in and lead AHRQ’s critical work to promote patient safety, improve primary care, and increase the availability and use of health care data. The Biden-Harris Administration has gained a proven leader in our efforts to make our health care more accessible and equitable.”

You just read:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Congratulates Robert Valdez as New AHRQ Director

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.