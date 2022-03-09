Screenplay for Hollywood by Leonida Watson
The releases of my Screenplay and endorsement to Hollywood ProducersWINCHESTER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonida Clarete Watson grew up in Porac, Pampanga, Philippines. She married her ex-husband at a Navy base in the Philippines. He returned to the USA and she was able to go to the USA months later. She became a Naturalized U.S. Citizen not long after arriving in the USA and became a Licensed Cosmetologist. The marriage did not last long but it was just the beginning of a new chapter of Leonida’s life.
Then, she met her wonderful and supportive partner, husband, lover, and friend Sherman Watson. He has been there for her through thick or thin. She has 2 kids from her ex-husband and has 3 kids with Sherman so Leonida has a total of 5 children now. Leonida and her loving husband Sherman married when her 2 kids, from the former marriage, were just 4 & 6 years old. Now, they both have 14 Grandkids and 12 Great Grandkids. This coming 26th of July 2022, will be the 56th anniversary of their love and marriage!
Now, with the support of Sherman, she is very excited to announce to the world that her story was endorsed to several Hollywood Production Companies. These producers have already requested a copy of her screenplay and she is currently working on it. Once the screenplay is done, she will then submit a copy to each producer who requested it.
Leonida and her personal publicist, Ashley Cortez, are working hand in hand to make her projects successful. They are both positive about the results.
For more details about Leonida, you visit her website and click the link below:
https://leonidawatsonbook.com/
You may also grab a copy of her book from Amazon, just follow the link:
https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Child-WWII-Leonida-Clarete-Watson-ebook/dp/B08HBF7B8D/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1VTNVJB7C3784&keywords=the+lost+child+of+wwii&qid=1646259901&sprefix=the+lost+child+of+%2Caps%2C378&sr=8-2
Leonida Watson
Harper Partners LLC
+1 303-800-6275
sarah@harperpartnersllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other