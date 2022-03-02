- Louisiana Department of Insurance Issues Regulatory Actions Against Four Agents

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 18, 2022

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) recently issued a series of regulatory actions, including cease-and-desist orders, license suspensions, and a license revocation and fine, against four insurance producers.

“Proper insurance coverage is vital to the livelihood of Louisiana citizens, and policyholders need to be confident their coverage is in place,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “Insurance agents are trusted to have their clients best interests at heart, and when that trust is violated, I do not hesitate to bring regulatory action against them.”

Brandi Crawford was issued a Cease-and-Desist Order and License Suspension for allegedly collecting at least $4,152.64 in policyholder premiums that was not deposited with the insurer. LDI records show Crawford was issued an insurance producer license for Life, Accident and Health or Sickness, and Industrial Fire on Oct. 15, 2019. View the full regulatory action here.

Houston Thomas was issued a Cease-and-Desist Order and License Suspension for allegedly creating a fraudulent flood insurance policy declarations page and submitting the fraudulent document to a lender. LDI records show Thomas was issued an insurance producer license on Sept. 17, 2016. View the full regulatory action here.

Lucas King was issued a Cease-and-Desist Order and License Suspension for allegedly misappropriating over $7,000 in premiums. LDI records show King held a non-resident individual producer license in Louisiana effective May 31, 2019, until Aug. 30, 2022. View the full regulatory action here.

Wendy Fox-Breaux, an individual producer and owner of Fox Insurance Agency, was issued a License Revocation and $5,000 Fine Notice following several complaints. These alleged violations include collecting policyholder premiums that were not deposited with insurers and failing to return unearned commissions or premiums. LDI records show Fox-Breaux was issued a producer license on Nov. 18, 2019, and Fox Insurance Agency, LLC has been a producer agency since Feb. 20, 2013. View the full regulatory action here.

All producers listed above have 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal or the actions will become final.

Commissioner Donelon urges consumers who feel uneasy about any insurance-related transaction to call the LDI Insurance Fraud Division at 225-342-4956 or 1-800-259-5300. If callers do not want their names used, they can request that their involvement be kept confidential.

