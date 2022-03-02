Winners Announced for 10th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards
2+ Hour Live Broadcast from Visible Music College in Memphis, TN Now Available for On-Demand Streaming on YouTube/FacebookMEMPHIS, TN, USA, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners in all 24 categories of the 10th Annual WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS (www.WeLoveAwards.com) were announced during the live, 2-hour ceremony that took place at Visible Music College (www.Visible.edu) in Memphis, TN on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
WATCH FULL SHOW REPLAY:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzayP1WVDdQ
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1143602959808902
WATCH SEGMENTS:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdQvHg0R72_I1A4kZhJTz3EzOcXYk0qoa
https://www.facebook.com/watch/103721086460136/507450957647610
Phil Wickham walked away as the big winner of the evening as fans awarded his latest release, Hymn of Heaven as ALBUM OF THE YEAR and WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR and “House of the Lord” as WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR and SONG OF THE YEAR. It’s only the second time in We Love Awards’ decade-long existence that an artist has won both Album and Song of the year categories.
“This is a special album to me,” Phil said in his acceptance speech. “Every song was just written to preach to my own soul of who I am in Him and how great Jesus is. It’s amazing that this record is doing the same for other people too.”
Other artists winning multiple awards during the evening were Riley Clemmons, who took home FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR and POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR, for KING & COUNTRY taking MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR and POP SONG OF THE YEAR for “Relate,” and Anne Wilson, who won NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR and thanked fans for voting her debut single, “My Jesus,” as CONTEMPORARY SONG OF THE YEAR.
“I’m just so blown away by how God is using my ministry and my music to impact people,” shared Anne. “It’s such an honor that I get to do this and spread His name across the world.”
A full list of winners is below.
In addition to celebrating the evening’s winners, there were 14 live and pre-recorded performances from multiple nominated artists and special guests, bookended between sets from comedian Jeff Allen.
A highlight of the evening was welcoming Dr. Alveda King to the stage who accepted the first annual UNITY Award after a special presentation by President Donald J. Trump.
After leading the audience through “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” she encouraged everyone to choose unity over division. “Music has the ability to bring us together. My uncle, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘we must learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or perish together as fools.’ For everyone who loves Christian music everywhere, thank you so very much for this award. God bless you.”
The full 2-hour show is now available to watch on-demand on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more about the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, view the full list of nominees and winners, and watch this year’s ceremony at http://www.weloveawards.com.
COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS
* Hook Award (Pop Album of the Year): Riley Clemmons Godsend
* PopLITE Award (Pop Contemporary Album of the Year): Newsboys Stand
* Inspo Award (Inspirational Album of the Year): MercyMe inhale (exhale)
* Encounter Award (Worship Album of the Year): Phil Wickham Hymn of Heaven
* Chorus Award (Church Worship Album of the Year): Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music Old Church Basement
* Hype Award (Urban/Rap Album of the Year): Andy Mineo Never Land II
* Amp Award (Rock/Alt. Album of the Year): boiling point Hope Lives Here
* Album of the Year: Phil Wickham Hymn of Heaven
* Live Album of the Year: Michael W. Smith Worship Forever
* EP of the Year: Rhett Walker Gospel Song EP
* Song of the Year: Phil Wickham "House of the Lord"
* Worship Song of the Year: Phil Wickham "House of the Lord"
* Contemporary Song of the Year: Anne Wilson "My Jesus"
* Pop Song of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY "Relate"
* Dance/Remix Song of the Year: NEEDTOBREATHE feat. Carrie Underwood
* Rock Song of the Year: The Letter Black "Born For This"
* Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year: Social Club Misfits "Without You"
* Music Video of the Year: for KING & COUNTRY "Relate"
* Male Artist of the Year: Danny Gokey
* Female Artist of the Year: Riley Clemmons
* Group of the Year: Maverick City Music
* New Artist/Group of the Year: Anne Wilson
* The Next Big Thing: Grace Graber
* Mainstream Impact Award: Skillet
About NewReleaseToday
NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most complete and up-to-date info on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews to world premieres and Christian music news, NRT has become the go-to source for what's new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com
About Visible Music College
Visible Music College is a global, spiritual community of musicians, technicians, business professionals, and educators serving the Church and society with collective energy and talent, fostering an environment of creativity, worship, and innovation in artistic endeavors for the glory of God. More information can be found at www.visible.edu.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter