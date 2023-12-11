QVC+ Adds Season 2 of Kim Gravel’s Hit Reality Series ’Kim of Queens’ To Programming Lineup
Never-before-seen “Beyond the Queens Watch Party” editions of Seasons 1 and 2 now streaming exclusively on QVC+ for free
My show 'Kim of Queens' is back with the same heartfelt, transformative message along with some brand new behind-the-scenes footage.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Queens will rejoice as their favorite pageant coach Kim Gravel is back with Season 2 of her hit reality series “Kim of Queens" now streaming on QVC+ as part of its fall programming lineup. The streamer launched Season 1 in September 2023, with the show quickly becoming a fan-favorite on the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience.
— Kim Gravel
QVC+ offers viewers an exclusive new look at the hit reality series that introduced much of America to television personality, fashion and beauty brand icon and bestselling author Kim Gravel. Season 1 and Season 2 episodes can now be enjoyed alongside Kim herself during the all new “Beyond the Queens Watch Party” editions and shop her favorite products of the moment, including the exclusive Belle by Kim Gravel line. The watch parties feature never-before-seen clips and footage along with all new introductions from the cast.
The series stars Kim Gravel, one of the country’s most successful and outspoken pageant coaches, as she looks to transform young hopefuls into crowned winners in each episode of “Kim of Queens.” Follow Kim, along with her mother Jo and sister Allisyn, as they search for prospective pageant contestants, build their confidence, and reinforce the fact that true beauty isn’t about what’s on the outside, but on the inside.
"Some say you can never go back, but y'all I guess you can,” says Kim Gravel. "My show 'Kim of Queens' is back with the same heartfelt, transformative message along with some brand new behind-the-scenes footage. I'm grateful and thrilled to now have it streaming on QVC+ for a new generation to discover. I might have gotten a little bit older, but the message of 'Kim of Queens' is timeless."
Viewers will recognize Gravel as the on-air guest presenting her products on a bevy of shows on QVC®. She's a wildly successful entrepreneur, television personality, motivational speaker, host of "The Kim Gravel Show" podcast and leader in the fashion and beauty industry. In 1991, Gravel was one of the youngest contestants to become Miss Georgia, and she became the most frequent guest in the history of "The Steve Harvey Show" (42 episodes). In 2016, Kim launched her apparel line Belle by Kim Gravel followed by the Belle Beauty cosmetics line a year later, both of which are customer favorite brands on QVC. Kim is also now a bestselling author, as her debut book "Collecting Confidence: Start Where You Are to Become the Person You Were Meant to Be" (HarperCollins) was released in April 2023 and debuted on Publishers Weekly’s Top 10 list and the Wall Street Journal’s Bestselling Books list.
Originally aired on Lifetime, “Kim of Queens” is produced by Relativity Television and Bogner Entertainment and executive produced by Tom Forman (“Catfish,” “The American Bible Challenge”), Brad Bishop (“Catfish,” “Great Food Truck Race”), Oliver Bogner (“My Five Wives”), Jonathan Bogner (“My Five Wives”) and Chris McKim (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), along with Lifetime’s Eli Lehrer, Mary Donahue and Colleen Conway Grogan.
Watch the Kim Gravel sizzle reel:
https://youtu.be/mSQQBztAtMU
More info:
www.KimGravel.com
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here