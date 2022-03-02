Attorney General Knudsen Alerts Consumers Impacted by the Massive 2021 T-Mobile Data Breach to Take Steps to Protect Their Personal Information

HELENA – After nearly 37,000 Montanans had their personal information compromised by a massive T-Mobile data breach, Attorney General Austin Knudsen is urging all Montanans who may have been impacted to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. T-Mobile announced the breach last year but compromised information has recently been for sale on the dark web. Montanans do not need to be current customers of T-Mobile to have been affected

On August 17, 2021, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach impacting 53 million current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers nationwide. In Montana, that included 2,752 customers and 34,071 former or prospective T-Mobile customers. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised.

Recently, a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web—a hidden portion of the Internet where cyber criminals buy, sell, and track personal information. Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft. However, not all were affected will have received these alerts.

Attorney General Knudsen urges anyone who believes they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach to take the following steps to protect themselves: