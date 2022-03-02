TDOC Accepting Applications for 11th Citizens’ Academy

Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Middle Tennessee Citizens’ Correctional Academy. The academy is a six-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held May 3, 2022 through June 7, 2022 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.

Participants have the opportunity to learn about TDOC initiatives and programs from executive leadership, ask questions, tour three facilities, and visit a probation/parole field office in order to gain a better understanding of the agency and the work of its more than 6,000 dedicated employees.

The application for Citizens’ Correctional Academy is available on the website until April 13, 2022, and can be submitted by email to TDOC.Communications@tn.gov.

WHAT: TDOC Middle Tennessee Citizens’ Correctional Academy

WHERE: Various TDOC locations in Nashville

WHEN: May 3, 2022 - June 7, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

TDOC’s Correctional Citizen’s Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members of the public a behind-the-scenes look at the department’s operations and its mission to enhance public safety.