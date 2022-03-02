Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Two On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop In Anne Arundel County

Maryland State Police News Release

(MILLERSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested two people on drug charges following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel.

Clint Christopher Whaul, 39, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Leanna Lyn Baker, 32, of Dundalk, Maryland, are both charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute. They were arrested and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where they are waiting for a hearing in front of the District Court commissioner.

Shortly after 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota on Interstate 97 South at Benfield Boulevard in Millersville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the trooper discovered that Baker had four outstanding arrest warrants for drug charges.

A search of the Toyota uncovered 11.2 grams of heroin, 41.8 grams of crack cocaine, 48 Xanax pills, additional drug paraphernalia and money.  Both suspects were taken into custody without incident for processing.

The investigation is continuing.

 

               

   Leanna Baker                             Clint Whaul

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236

