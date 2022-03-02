Recruiting for Good Congratulates Mom Andrea Hersh for Winning Make Art Not War
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored creative drawing contest for adults Make Art Not War; to inspire peace. Winners were rewarded dining and shopping
Andrea thank you for participating and inspiring Peace...!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences that make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good congratulates Andrea Hersh. Andrea participated in the creative drawing contest Make Art Not War…to inspire PEACE! For her and many busy moms…sleeping in…is peace of mind. Recruiting for Good rewarded her a $100 gift card to Lululemon.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Everyone has the capacity to interpret what Peace means to them. Andrea, like many moms, Peace is time for themselves and that is the most rewarding gift."
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
We Dance for Good is a Sweet Community Gig Led by 12 Year Old Girl (TheBookWorm).
We Dance and Party for Good Every Season…Is a Reason to Do Both…Kids Use their Creative Talent (Dancing) to create a Fun Finger Dance Video to make a positive impact. Lastly, Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Sweet Pie Party for Kids who participate in We Dance for Good! www.WeDanceforGood.org
We Pitch For Good is a girl-led venture with a sweet purpose to create fun fulfilling, give-back events and parties in NJ. Girls in the community are invited to pitch in and volunteer in the fun. Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, mentors Cookie Rookie (14 year old girl). To Learn More Visit www.WePitchForGood.com
InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She and Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos co-created "See the World for Good..." The Sweetest Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Positive 5 to 10 year olds in LA. Every week a winner chosen by InaMinute to win LA's Best Treats Donuts, Ice Cream or Pizza gift cards. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
